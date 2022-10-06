Want to get rid of belly fat? Here are 5 teas that can help in your weight loss journey

Getting rid of belly fat can be challenging. According to some studies, it is said that tea can help in getting rid of stubborn fat. Here is a list of five teas to help make your weight loss journey easier.

Image: Getty Images

Weight loss can be challenging, but studies have shown that drinking a cup of tea daily can help speed up the process when combined with a healthy balanced diet and regular exercise. Antioxidants in green tea and other tea types have improved cognitive performance, fat loss, cancer prevention, and reduced risk of heart disease. Here are five types of tea listed amongst many that may help lose fat. ALSO READ: Want to avoid wrinkles on your neck? Here are some significant advice to follow

Image: Getty Images

Ashwagandha tea: Ashwagandha tea is made from one of the essential ayurvedic herbs, helps relieve stress and anxiety and helps in boosting immunity. It also helps reduce the blood sugar levels in your body and reduces inflammation. This tea also can help get restful sleep at night for people who struggle to get proper sleep.

Image: Getty Images

White tea: White tea helps prevent the formation of fat cells, but it also helps utilise the fat released as energy for your body. It also protects the skin from sun damage and supports slow ageing.

Image: Getty Images

Green tea: is filled with catechins; it is a favourite among fitness freaks as it helps increase metabolism levels and burn adipose tissues, which results in fat release from fat cells, especially in the belly region.

Image: Getty Images

Black tea: According to some Italian researchers drinking a cup of black tea daily can help in the improvement of cardiovascular health and helps to keep the heart healthy by improving blood flow and blood vessel dilation. However, adding milk to it would counteract these benefits.

Image: Getty Images