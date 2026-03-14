Want to Control Weight? These Protein-Rich Foods Are Perfect for Women
Skipping meals isn’t the healthiest way to lose weight. Instead, adding protein-rich foods to your daily diet can help women stay full longer, boost metabolism and manage weight more effectively. Here are some nutritious options to try.
16
Image Credit : Getty
Chicken
Chicken is packed with high-quality protein. It helps you feel full for longer, keeps hunger pangs at bay, and helps in managing your body weight.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Fish
Fish also contains a lot of protein. This helps control your appetite and supports your body's hormonal balance.
36
Image Credit : Social media
Lentils
Lentils and pulses are loaded with protein and fibre. They make you feel full, which helps you avoid overeating.
46
Image Credit : Getty
Thick Curd
Curd has plenty of protein benefits. It improves your gut health and can also help sort out digestion issues.
56
Image Credit : Getty
Egg
Eggs are a fantastic source of protein. They slow down digestion, which stops you from feeling excessively hungry.
66
Image Credit : Getty
Paneer
Women who want to lose weight should definitely consider eating paneer. It helps you feel full and reduces your appetite.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos