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Moisturising Vs Moisture Retention: Why Your Skin Still Feels Dry After Applying Cream
Applying moisturiser may not be enough to keep your skin hydrated. If your skin feels dry and tight soon after application, understanding the difference between moisturising and preventing moisture loss can help improve skin health.
Skin needs both hydration and moisturisation
Many people think hydration and moisturisation are the same. But their functions are different. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin help absorb moisture into the skin. These are called hydrating ingredients. On the other hand, ingredients like natural oils and shea butter keep the skin soft and prevent moisture from evaporating quickly. These can be called moisturising ingredients.
But for these two to work properly, the skin's protective layer must be healthy. This is called the skin barrier. It retains moisture in the skin and protects it from dust, pollution, and other harmful external factors.
Why does the skin barrier get damaged?
Washing the face frequently, using harsh cleansers, and over-exfoliating can damage the skin's natural protective layer. If the skin barrier is weakened, moisture escapes from the skin quickly. As a result, problems like dry face, tightness, flaking skin, and irritation may appear.
Ingredients like ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids help restore the skin barrier to health. These are essential components for building the skin barrier. Niacinamide also supports the skin's protective system and helps reduce irritation.
When to consult a dermatologist?
If the skin dryness does not reduce despite applying moisturiser, do not ignore it. Especially if there are symptoms like redness, itching, cracks, and burning sensation, you should consult a dermatologist. Because creams alone are not enough for some skin problems.
What to do to prevent dry skin?
Even if the humidity is high, you should not assume that the skin is getting enough hydration. Especially pollution and staying in AC rooms for a long time affect the skin. That is why you should also check the ingredients in the moisturiser.
Choose products that provide hydration and strengthen the skin barrier. Applying moisturiser when the face is slightly damp helps retain moisture. Also, avoid cleansers that over-cleanse the skin. If your face feels too tight and dry after washing, check if the cleanser you are using is not suitable for your skin.
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