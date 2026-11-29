Many people think hydration and moisturisation are the same. But their functions are different. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin help absorb moisture into the skin. These are called hydrating ingredients. On the other hand, ingredients like natural oils and shea butter keep the skin soft and prevent moisture from evaporating quickly. These can be called moisturising ingredients.

But for these two to work properly, the skin's protective layer must be healthy. This is called the skin barrier. It retains moisture in the skin and protects it from dust, pollution, and other harmful external factors.