Want more coconut water? Follow THESE simple tips to choose best one

Drinking tender coconut water is good for health. However, choosing a coconut with more water is in our hands. There are many types of coconuts. Some are round, and some are long.

It's scorching hot outside. In this heat, it is very important to drink natural drinks to cool the body. Otherwise, the body gets dehydrated and health problems arise. So, many people prefer to drink coconut water to reduce the heat in summer because coconut water has fewer calories and keeps the body hydrated. It's summer, and the price of tender coconuts outside is also a bit high. A small coconut costs Rs. 50, and a large coconut costs from Rs. 80 to Rs. 100. Even after paying so much, there is not even a sip of water in that coconut. Does it feel like this to you too? So, let's find out how to choose a coconut with more water now..



Drinking tender coconut water is good for health. However, choosing a coconut with more water is in our hands. There are many types of coconuts. Some are round, and some are long. However, there is very little water in the long coconut. That's why it is best to choose only the round ones whenever you go.

Also, before you want to drink, take the coconut in your hand and compare its weight with two others. Whichever is heavier means it has more water. However, you can choose the dried ones. They are always light. There is no water in them at all. 1. Shake the coconut

Shake the coconut without breaking it. If the sound of water inside is clearly heard, it means that there is less water in it. However, if the sound of water is heard slowly and gently, it can be considered a fully filled coconut, and it contains more water.

2. Shape is more important than size

It is wrong to think that a large coconut gives more water. Don't assume that the bigger the coconut, the more water it will have. It is better to choose a medium-sized coconut, not too big and not too small. You will get more water in it. 3. Look for green color

The color of the coconut is also a key factor. A coconut with dark brown spots means it is a little mature. That means there is less water. But if you take a light green colored coconut, it means it is fresh and has more water. Some people like the sweet taste of coconut water mixed with pulp. Such coconuts have a slightly lower water content. Therefore, you have to choose based on whether you want pulp or more water. 4. Don't delay drinking it

It is best to drink coconut water as soon as you buy it. If you don't, its nutrients will be reduced. You can get all the health benefits only if you drink it fresh.

