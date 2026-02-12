Om Jai Jagdish Hare, Swami! Jai Jagdish Hare.

You remove the troubles of devotees in an instant.॥

Whoever meditates on you reaps the rewards, the mind's sorrows vanish.

Happiness and wealth come home, the body's afflictions are erased.॥ Om Jai...॥

You are my mother and father, whose shelter should I seek?

Without you, there is no other, in whom I can place my hope.॥ Om Jai...॥

You are the complete Supreme Soul, you are the all-knowing.॥

The Supreme Brahman, the Supreme Lord, you are the master of all.॥ Om Jai...॥

You are the ocean of compassion, you are the sustainer.

I am foolish and wicked, please show your grace, O Lord.॥ Om Jai...॥

You are the one unseen, the lord of everyone's life.

How can I, with my wicked mind, meet you, O merciful one!॥ Om Jai...॥

Friend of the helpless, remover of sorrow, you are my Lord.

Raise your hand, I have fallen at your door.॥ Om Jai...॥

Erase worldly desires, remove my sins, O God.

Increase my faith and devotion, and my service to the saints.॥ Om Jai...॥

Body, mind, wealth, and property, everything is yours.

Offering what is yours to you, what is there of mine?॥ Om Jai...॥

Whoever sings the aarti of Lord Jagdishwar.

Says Swami Shivanand, they will receive their desired fruits.॥ Om Jai...॥



