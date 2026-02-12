Vijaya Ekadashi: When to fast in Feb 2026? Know mantra, muhurat, and worship method
The Ekadashi fast is observed before Mahashivratri in the month of Phalgun. It is called Vijaya Ekadashi. The importance of this fast is mentioned in many religious texts and Puranas. Find out when to observe this fast in February 2026.
When to observe Ekadashi fast in February 2026?
Ekadashi February 2026 Date And Time: In Hinduism, Ekadashi is considered the most sacred lunar day. On this day, fasting and worship are performed to please Lord Vishnu. According to the Puranas, the Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalgun is called Vijaya Ekadashi. It is said that observing the Vijaya Ekadashi fast brings success in every task. This time, the Vijaya Ekadashi fast will be observed in February 2026. Read on to know the correct date, worship method, mantra, and muhurat for the Vijaya Ekadashi fast in full detail…
When is Vijaya Ekadashi 2026?
The Ekadashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalgun will begin at 12:22 PM on Thursday, February 12, and will last until 02:26 PM on the next day, Friday, February 13. This means the Ekadashi tithi falls on both February 12 and 13, but since the sunrise on Ekadashi tithi is on Friday, February 13, the fast will be observed on this day.
Vijaya Ekadashi 2026 Auspicious Timings
From 11:17 AM to 12:41 PM
From 12:18 PM to 01:03 PM
From 12:41 PM to 02:04 PM
From 02:04 PM to 03:28 PM
Follow this method for the Vijaya Ekadashi fast
- The night before Vijaya Ekadashi, i.e., on the night of Thursday, February 12, eat sattvic food and observe celibacy. If possible, sleep on a mat on the floor.
- On the morning of Friday, February 13, wake up early, take a bath, and take a vow (sankalp) for the fast and worship. You should take a vow according to your ability to fast.
- Follow the rules of the fast throughout the day. Thoroughly clean a place in your house for worship and gather all the necessary worship materials there.
- During the auspicious time (shubh muhurat), place a wooden stool at that spot, spread a white cloth over it, and install an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu.
- Apply a tilak on the Lord's picture, offer a flower garland, and light a lamp with pure ghee. Offer items like sandalwood paste, flowers, abir, gulal, and roli one by one.
- While worshipping, keep chanting the mantra 'Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya Namah' in your mind. Offer bhog (food offering) to the Lord as per your wish, and be sure to include Tulsi leaves in it.
- After this, perform the Lord's aarti and distribute the prasad among the devotees. Do not eat or drink anything throughout the day. If this is not possible, you can have fruits or milk once.
- Do not sleep at night; keep singing bhajans and kirtans. The next day, on Saturday, February 14, break the fast (parana) according to the rituals. Doing so can fulfill all your wishes.
Lord Vishnu's Aarti Lyrics in Hindi
Om Jai Jagdish Hare, Swami! Jai Jagdish Hare.
You remove the troubles of devotees in an instant.॥
Whoever meditates on you reaps the rewards, the mind's sorrows vanish.
Happiness and wealth come home, the body's afflictions are erased.॥ Om Jai...॥
You are my mother and father, whose shelter should I seek?
Without you, there is no other, in whom I can place my hope.॥ Om Jai...॥
You are the complete Supreme Soul, you are the all-knowing.॥
The Supreme Brahman, the Supreme Lord, you are the master of all.॥ Om Jai...॥
You are the ocean of compassion, you are the sustainer.
I am foolish and wicked, please show your grace, O Lord.॥ Om Jai...॥
You are the one unseen, the lord of everyone's life.
How can I, with my wicked mind, meet you, O merciful one!॥ Om Jai...॥
Friend of the helpless, remover of sorrow, you are my Lord.
Raise your hand, I have fallen at your door.॥ Om Jai...॥
Erase worldly desires, remove my sins, O God.
Increase my faith and devotion, and my service to the saints.॥ Om Jai...॥
Body, mind, wealth, and property, everything is yours.
Offering what is yours to you, what is there of mine?॥ Om Jai...॥
Whoever sings the aarti of Lord Jagdishwar.
Says Swami Shivanand, they will receive their desired fruits.॥ Om Jai...॥
