High Income, Low Savings? Vastu Remedies to Stop Money Drain
Vastu Tips: If money isn't lasting in your hands despite a good salary, some simple Vastu Shastra changes can improve your financial situation. This can help you avoid financial crunches.
Keep the North Direction of the House Active
Vastu says the north is for wealth and career. Clutter or heavy items here block money flow. Keep it clean and bright. A small fountain or water pictures are lucky here. Avoid black; use blue, white, or light green.
Remove Vastu Defects from the Kitchen
Money loss is linked to the kitchen. Place stoves in the southeast. Fix leaky taps fast, as water leaks mean money leaks. Avoid keeping trash, empty containers, or broken items in the kitchen to prevent financial issues.
Correct Direction for Main Door and Safe
The main door is key for wealth. A broken or dirty door causes money issues. Use auspicious symbols on it. Place safes in the south/west, facing north/east to boost savings and stability.
Special Remedies for Balancing Home Energy
Keep home bright and fragrant. Feng Shui items help finances. Avoid clutter and negative art. Weekly rituals can remove money blocks. (DISCLAIMER: This is for info only. Consult an expert for advice.)