Vastu for wealth: 10 Vastu tips to attract prosperity into your life

Read Full Article

We all strive for financial stability and prosperity in life. While hard work and smart financial decisions play a crucial role, the ancient science of Vastu Shastra can also help create an environment that attracts wealth and abundance. Vastu, a traditional Indian architectural practice, focuses on balancing energies to enhance success, happiness, and prosperity. By making small changes in your home or office, you can align yourself with positive financial energy.

Here are some effective Vastu tips to bring wealth and financial stability into your life.

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

1. Light a Lamp or Candle in the Evenings Lighting a ghee or oil lamp near the entrance or in the pooja room is a powerful way to attract positive vibrations and financial growth. Fire represents transformation and purification, and it helps in removing negative energies that may be blocking your wealth.



Image Credits: Getty- stock image

2. Place a Mirror to Reflect Wealth Mirrors symbolize energy amplification. Placing a mirror in front of your dining table or cash box can double prosperity, as it reflects abundance. However, avoid placing mirrors facing the bed, as this can lead to stress and disturbed sleep.

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

3. Place a Wealth Bowl in the North Direction The north direction is ruled by Lord Kuber, the god of wealth. Keeping a wealth bowl or a small water fountain in this area is said to enhance financial growth. A wealth bowl can include: Gold or silver coins

Crystals like citrine or pyrite (known for attracting abundance)

Rice grains (symbolizing prosperity and nourishment)

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

4. Keep Water Elements in the Right Places Water represents flow and abundance, so placing it correctly is essential. A water fountain, aquarium, or clean water bowl with floating flowers in the northeast corner of your home attracts wealth and positivity. However, ensure there are no leaking taps or water wastage, as this signifies financial loss.

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

5. Use the Right Colors for Wealth



Colors play a significant role in influencing energy. To enhance financial stability, use: -Purple, gold, and green in your living room or workspace (associated with wealth and success)

-Blue and silver in the north direction to strengthen career and business growth

-Red and yellow near your locker to attract prosperity and financial strength



Image Credits: Getty- stock image

6. Declutter and Organize Your Home A cluttered home blocks energy flow and creates stagnation in life. Regularly declutter your home, especially in financial areas like your wallet, drawers, and office desk. Broken clocks, unused items, and piles of unnecessary paperwork can create negative energy, so keep only what you need and use.

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

7. Keep the Entrance Clutter-Free The main entrance of your home is the gateway for energy, including financial prosperity. Ensure it is well-lit, clean, and free of obstacles. A cluttered or blocked entrance can prevent positive energy from flowing inside. Placing a nameplate and a decorative toran (door hanging) is believed to attract good luck and opportunities.

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

8. Position Your Locker or Safe Correctly Your locker, safe, or cash box should be placed in the southwest corner of your home or office. This is considered the "wealth corner" in Vastu. The locker should face north so that it aligns with Lord Kuber’s direction, ensuring continuous financial growth. Avoid keeping your locker under beams or near bathrooms, as this can drain wealth.



Image Credits: Getty- stock image

9. Keep a Vastu-Approved Money Plant Plants symbolize growth and positivity. Keeping a money plant or jade plant in the southeast direction (the corner of wealth) can enhance prosperity. Ensure your plants are healthy—dried or dying plants can bring financial stagnation.

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

10. Keep Your Kitchen Organized The kitchen represents nourishment and prosperity. Keep it clean, clutter-free, and stocked with fresh food. Placing grains and pulses in glass jars in the southeast corner promotes abundance. Also, ensure your stove is in working condition—broken appliances signify financial struggles.





Vastu Shastra is not about magic; it is about creating an environment that fosters success, wealth, and well-being. By following these simple yet effective Vastu tips, you can invite positive financial energy into your life and create a balanced space that supports prosperity. Remember, consistency is key! Along with Vastu, practicing gratitude, smart financial planning, and positive thinking will help you achieve long-term financial stability and abundance.



Latest Videos