Vastu for wealth: 10 Vastu tips to attract prosperity into your life

We all strive for financial stability and prosperity in life. While hard work and smart financial decisions play a crucial role, the ancient science of Vastu Shastra can also help create an environment that attracts wealth and abundance. Vastu, a traditional Indian architectural practice, focuses on balancing energies to enhance success, happiness, and prosperity. By making small changes in your home or office, you can align yourself with positive financial energy.

Here are some effective Vastu tips to bring wealth and financial stability into your life.

article_image1
Author
Srishti ms
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 4:15 PM IST

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

1. Light a Lamp or Candle in the Evenings

Lighting a ghee or oil lamp near the entrance or in the pooja room is a powerful way to attract positive vibrations and financial growth. Fire represents transformation and purification, and it helps in removing negative energies that may be blocking your wealth.
 

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

2. Place a Mirror to Reflect Wealth

Mirrors symbolize energy amplification. Placing a mirror in front of your dining table or cash box can double prosperity, as it reflects abundance. However, avoid placing mirrors facing the bed, as this can lead to stress and disturbed sleep.


article_image3

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

3. Place a Wealth Bowl in the North Direction

The north direction is ruled by Lord Kuber, the god of wealth. Keeping a wealth bowl or a small water fountain in this area is said to enhance financial growth. A wealth bowl can include:

Gold or silver coins
Crystals like citrine or pyrite (known for attracting abundance)
Rice grains (symbolizing prosperity and nourishment)

article_image4

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

4. Keep Water Elements in the Right Places

Water represents flow and abundance, so placing it correctly is essential. A water fountain, aquarium, or clean water bowl with floating flowers in the northeast corner of your home attracts wealth and positivity. However, ensure there are no leaking taps or water wastage, as this signifies financial loss.

article_image5

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

5. Use the Right Colors for Wealth

Colors play a significant role in influencing energy. To enhance financial stability, use:

-Purple, gold, and green in your living room or workspace (associated with wealth and success)
-Blue and silver in the north direction to strengthen career and business growth
-Red and yellow near your locker to attract prosperity and financial strength
 

article_image6

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

6. Declutter and Organize Your Home

A cluttered home blocks energy flow and creates stagnation in life. Regularly declutter your home, especially in financial areas like your wallet, drawers, and office desk. Broken clocks, unused items, and piles of unnecessary paperwork can create negative energy, so keep only what you need and use.

article_image7

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

7. Keep the Entrance Clutter-Free

The main entrance of your home is the gateway for energy, including financial prosperity. Ensure it is well-lit, clean, and free of obstacles. A cluttered or blocked entrance can prevent positive energy from flowing inside. Placing a nameplate and a decorative toran (door hanging) is believed to attract good luck and opportunities.

article_image8

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

8. Position Your Locker or Safe Correctly

Your locker, safe, or cash box should be placed in the southwest corner of your home or office. This is considered the "wealth corner" in Vastu. The locker should face north so that it aligns with Lord Kuber’s direction, ensuring continuous financial growth. Avoid keeping your locker under beams or near bathrooms, as this can drain wealth.
 

article_image9

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

9. Keep a Vastu-Approved Money Plant

Plants symbolize growth and positivity. Keeping a money plant or jade plant in the southeast direction (the corner of wealth) can enhance prosperity. Ensure your plants are healthy—dried or dying plants can bring financial stagnation.

article_image10

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

10. Keep Your Kitchen Organized

The kitchen represents nourishment and prosperity. Keep it clean, clutter-free, and stocked with fresh food. Placing grains and pulses in glass jars in the southeast corner promotes abundance. Also, ensure your stove is in working condition—broken appliances signify financial struggles.


Vastu Shastra is not about magic; it is about creating an environment that fosters success, wealth, and well-being. By following these simple yet effective Vastu tips, you can invite positive financial energy into your life and create a balanced space that supports prosperity.

Remember, consistency is key! Along with Vastu, practicing gratitude, smart financial planning, and positive thinking will help you achieve long-term financial stability and abundance.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Healthy skincare: 5 reasons to switch from harsh chemicals to organic makeup

Healthy skincare: 5 reasons to switch from harsh chemicals to organic makeup

Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more MEG

Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more

Beat the Heat: 8 ways to stay cool and energetic this summer SRI

Beat the Heat: 8 ways to stay cool and energetic this summer

Mental Health: 10 daily practices to improve mental well-being SRI

Mental Health: 10 daily practices to improve mental well-being

Productivity: 5 Ayurvedic rituals everyone must include in morning routine MEG

Productivity: 5 Ayurvedic rituals everyone must include in morning routine

Recent Stories

Indian Railway Ticket Refund Rules IRCTC Cancellation Charges AJR

IRCTC ticket refund: How much will you get back?

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Nurse murdered by husband, sister-in-law, covered up as heart attack; Arrested vkp

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Nurse murdered by husband, sister-in-law, covered up as heart attack; Arrested

SA vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Miller slams ICC over semifinal scheduling amid India 'venue advantage' row HRD

SA vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Miller slams ICC over semifinal scheduling amid India 'venue advantage' row

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya marries singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in grand Bengaluru wedding: See PHOTOS vkp

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya marries singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in grand Bengaluru wedding: See PHOTOS

GTA 6 teased by John Cena on social media fans cant keep calm will wrestler appear in video game gcw

GTA 6 teased by John Cena on social media; fans can't keep calm | Will wrestler appear in video game?

Recent Videos

PM Modi Joins Local Artists in Traditional Folk Dance at Mukhwa, Uttarakhand! | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Joins Local Artists in Traditional Folk Dance at Mukhwa, Uttarakhand! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
US Supreme Court SLOWS DOWN Trump’s Plan to Freeze Foreign Aid | USAID | Asianet Newsable

US Supreme Court SLOWS DOWN Trump’s Plan to Freeze Foreign Aid | USAID | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
ED Arrests SDPI Chief Moideen Faizy in PFI Money Laundering Probe

ED Arrests SDPI Chief Moideen Faizy in PFI Money Laundering Probe

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | ED Cracks Down on SDPI Amid PFI Money Laundering Probe, Moideen Faizy Arrested

Kerala Pulse | ED Cracks Down on SDPI Amid PFI Money Laundering Probe, Moideen Faizy Arrested

Video Icon
Sreeleela’s CUTEST Baby Therapy! Adorable Cuddle Moments with Distracted Toddler

Sreeleela’s CUTEST Baby Therapy! Adorable Cuddle Moments with Distracted Toddler

Video Icon