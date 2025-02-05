Valentine's Day 2025: Trendy heart braid hairstyles to celebrate love in style

Valentine's Day Hairstyles: With the start of the month of love, married and unmarried couples are eagerly awaiting Valentine's Day. If you also want to express your love to your partner in a unique way, definitely check out these heart-shaped hairstyles.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 9:49 PM IST

Heart Shaped Bubble Braid

Whether traditional or casual, the heart-shaped bubble braid complements every dress. If you have less volume in your hair, choose this. It is very easy to make, first make a loose braid and press it. You can decorate it with hair accessories.

Tiara Hairstyle

The heart-shaped but slightly different tiara hairstyle also looks very cute. If you have volume in your hair, definitely try this. Here, three braids are made and attached together with a brooch.

 

Braid with Heart Shape

You can choose this hairstyle for every occasion. A heart shape is created with braids and lace, and a bow is made with the lace. While a slight puff is created in the open hair and left open.

Unique Heart Hairstyle

If you have volume in your hair, definitely try this hairstyle. Take a section of hair and make a big braid to give it a heart shape. Now make three braids in a wavy pattern and leave them open. This will look very beautiful on long hair.

 

Valentine's Day Hairstyle

This heart-shaped braid in a fishtail is simple and easy. If you are choosing a hairstyle with a western dress, you can choose this. Use pearls and hair accessories for an attractive look.

 

