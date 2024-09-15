Two elipses during Shradh Paksha 2024: Dates, visibility, and Sutak timings in India

Eclipse in Shraddha Paksha 2024: This year, Shradh Paksha begins on September 18th and lasts until October 2nd. During these 15 days, a lunar and a solar eclipse will occur. Learn about the dates and details of these eclipses.

When is Shradh Paksha 2024?

Eclipse Details 2024: Shradh Paksha is a very sacred time for Hindus. During Shradh Paksha, people perform Tarpan, Pind Daan, etc. every day for the peace of their ancestors. This time, Shradh Paksha starts on Wednesday, September 18, and will last until Wednesday, October 2. The special thing is that this time, the first and last eclipse of Shradh Paksha is being formed. Know further the date, time, and details of the Sutak period of these eclipses.

Lunar Eclipse on September 18 (Chandra Grahan)

The first day of Shradh Paksha i.e. September 18 will be the full moon date of Bhadrapada month. On this day a lunar eclipse is taking place. However, this eclipse will not be visible anywhere in India, so the rules of Sutak etc. will not be valid here. This lunar eclipse will be visible in Arctic Europe, North-South America, Africa, Indian Ocean, Atlantic Ocean and other countries. According to Indian time, the lunar eclipse will start on March 18, Wednesday morning from 06:11 to 10:17. Its sutak period will start 9 hours before.

Solar Eclipse on October 2 (Surya Grahan)

There will be a solar eclipse on the last day of Shradh Paksha i.e. October 2, Wednesday. This too will not be visible in India, hence its sutak will not be valid here. This solar eclipse will be visible in South Atlantic Ocean, South Pacific Ocean, Argentina and many other countries. This solar eclipse will start on Wednesday, October 2 at 09:13 pm, which will end at 03:17 am. The sutak period of this eclipse will start 12 hours before.

Why are 2 eclipses in 15 days inauspicious?

According to Ujjain's astrologer Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, the coincidence of 2 eclipses in 15 days of Shradh Paksha is indicating towards some major incident-accident. Often a natural event is seen before or after an eclipse. Something similar can happen this time also, due to which there is a possibility of loss of life and property.



Disclaimer

The information given in this article is based on astrologers, almanacs, scriptures and beliefs. We are just a medium to deliver this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as information only.

