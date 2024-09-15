Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Two elipses during Shradh Paksha 2024: Dates, visibility, and Sutak timings in India

    Eclipse in Shraddha Paksha 2024: This year, Shradh Paksha begins on September 18th and lasts until October 2nd. During these 15 days, a lunar and a solar eclipse will occur. Learn about the dates and details of these eclipses.

     

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 3:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

    When is Shradh Paksha 2024?

    Eclipse Details 2024: Shradh Paksha is a very sacred time for Hindus. During Shradh Paksha, people perform Tarpan, Pind Daan, etc. every day for the peace of their ancestors. This time, Shradh Paksha starts on Wednesday, September 18, and will last until Wednesday, October 2. The special thing is that this time, the first and last eclipse of Shradh Paksha is being formed. Know further the date, time, and details of the Sutak period of these eclipses.

    article_image2

    Lunar Eclipse on September 18 (Chandra Grahan)

    The first day of Shradh Paksha i.e. September 18 will be the full moon date of Bhadrapada month. On this day a lunar eclipse is taking place. However, this eclipse will not be visible anywhere in India, so the rules of Sutak etc. will not be valid here. This lunar eclipse will be visible in Arctic Europe, North-South America, Africa, Indian Ocean, Atlantic Ocean and other countries. According to Indian time, the lunar eclipse will start on March 18, Wednesday morning from 06:11 to 10:17. Its sutak period will start 9 hours before.

    article_image3

    Solar Eclipse on October 2 (Surya Grahan)

    There will be a solar eclipse on the last day of Shradh Paksha i.e. October 2, Wednesday. This too will not be visible in India, hence its sutak will not be valid here. This solar eclipse will be visible in South Atlantic Ocean, South Pacific Ocean, Argentina and many other countries. This solar eclipse will start on Wednesday, October 2 at 09:13 pm, which will end at 03:17 am. The sutak period of this eclipse will start 12 hours before.

    article_image4

    Why are 2 eclipses in 15 days inauspicious?

    According to Ujjain's astrologer Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, the coincidence of 2 eclipses in 15 days of Shradh Paksha is indicating towards some major incident-accident. Often a natural event is seen before or after an eclipse. Something similar can happen this time also, due to which there is a possibility of loss of life and property.

    Disclaimer
    The information given in this article is based on astrologers, almanacs, scriptures and beliefs. We are just a medium to deliver this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as information only.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Workplace pressure turns into celebration: Viral reel captures employees' joy when boss goes on leave (WATCH) AJR

    Workplace pressure turns into celebration: Viral reel captures employees' joy when boss goes on leave (WATCH)

    Happy Onam 2024: Wishes, messages, greeting to share to your loved ones anr

    Happy Onam 2024: Wishes, messages, greetings to share to your loved ones

    Check your daily horoscope: September 15, 2024 - Favourable day for Virgo, be careful Taurus and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 15, 2024 - Favourable day for Virgo, be careful Taurus and more

    Onam 2024: Pachadi to Payasam, HERE's guide to make 25 traditional dishes for Onam Sadhya dmn

    Onam 2024: Pachadi to Payasam, HERE's guide to make 25 traditional dishes for Onam Sadhya

    Can sunscreen lead to Vitamin D deficiency? Expert insights revealed NTI

    Can sunscreen lead to Vitamin D deficiency? Expert insights revealed

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING video: Ram Charan's fans forcefully grab and pull his pet dog Rhyme from guard to click photos; take a look RBA

    SHOCKING video: Ram Charan's fans forcefully grab and pull his pet dog Rhyme from guard to click photos

    Rishab Shetty and Wife Pragathi light up Onam with vibrant and joyous festive wishes! RTM

    Rishab Shetty and Wife Pragathi light up Onam with vibrant and joyous festive wishes!

    Ilaiyaraaja composed super hit song in hospital without any musical instruments RBA

    Ilaiyaraaja composed super hit song in hospital without any musical instruments

    Pope Francis urges American Catholics to choose 'lesser evil' in upcoming Presidential election AJR

    Pope Francis urges American Catholics to choose 'lesser evil' in upcoming Presidential election

    Indore HORROR! Armyman allegedly rapes pregnant friend in hotel room, was blackmailing her with obscene videos shk

    Indore HORROR! Armyman allegedly rapes pregnant friend in hotel room, was blackmailing her with obscene videos

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon