Image Credit : Freepik

In contrast to the regular diet, Intermittent Fasting has a focus on timing instead of the specific foods consumed. Some examples of this form of fasting are the 16:8 method, which consists of 16 hours of fasting and an 8-hour eating window, and 5:2 fasting, where you eat normally five days a week and restrict calorie intake on the other two days.

How it works:

Extending fasting period results in the body dipping into fat reserves for energy, improving metabolic health.

Pros:

Weight and fat loss support.

May enhance digestion and regulate insulin levels.

Flexible—no food groups need to be given up.

Cons:

Can leave one irritable or low-energy during fasting hours.

Not everyone qualifies for this, especially diabetics or people who have eating disorders.

Requires discipline to avoid binge eating during the eating windows.