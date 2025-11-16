Image Credit : X

Early Settlement

According to local tradition, the first settlers arrived after a shipwreck during the reign of the last Chera king of Kerala. Originally Hindus, they converted to Islam in the 13th century under the Arab saint Ubaidulla.

The islands later became a thriving trading hub for coconuts, spices, and other goods with merchants from Arabia, Persia, and Sri Lanka.

Foreign Influence

The Portuguese briefly influenced the islands in the late 15th century. By the mid-16th century, they came under the Arakkal Kingdom, and later the Mysore Kingdom in the late 18th century.

British Rule and Independence

After the Battle of Seringapatam (1799), the British annexed the islands. Post-independence, they became part of India, were organized as a union territory in 1956, and renamed Lakshadweep in 1973.