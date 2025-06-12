Image Credit : Pixabay

Positano, Amalfi Coast

With its cascading pastel villas, narrow staircases, and bougainvillea-draped terraces, Positano is the jewel of the Amalfi Coast. This vertical village hugs the cliffs and spills into the blue Mediterranean, offering postcard views from nearly every angle. Fashion boutiques, beach clubs, and trattorias line its steep lanes, while the pebbled Spiaggia Grande beach provides a place to soak in the sun and views. Positano has long enchanted artists, writers, and celebrities—its effortless elegance makes it ideal for romantic getaways or luxurious holidays. Sunsets here are nothing short of magical, painting the town in warm golds and pinks.