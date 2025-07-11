Travel Guide: 5 countries without any rivers; Read on
Travel Guide: Not all countries have rivers. Due to harsh climates or small size, some nations exist without a single flowing river, relying on alternative sources for water like rainfall, aquifers, or desalination
Travel Guide: While rivers are vital sources of freshwater for many nations, there are a few countries that have no permanent rivers at all. These countries often face arid climates, limited rainfall, or small land areas that prevent the formation of river systems. To sustain life, they depend on alternatives like underground aquifers, rainwater harvesting, or desalination plants. Travel to these 5 countries to see the arid landscape of the region
Kuwait
Kuwait is an oil-rich desert country with no rivers or lakes. With very little rainfall and an arid environment, it depends almost entirely on desalinated seawater and imported water. The lack of natural freshwater bodies makes water scarcity a constant concern in the country.
Maldives
The Maldives is made up of over 1,000 low-lying coral islands scattered across the Indian Ocean. The flat terrain and porous soil prevent the formation of rivers. The country depends largely on rainwater harvesting and desalination to provide freshwater for its population.
Bahrain
Bahrain is a small island nation in the Persian Gulf with no rivers due to its dry climate and limited land area. Historically dependent on freshwater springs, it now heavily uses desalination plants to meet water needs, along with some underground aquifers and treated wastewater.
Vatican City
As the smallest independent country in the world, Vatican City has no space for rivers. Entirely surrounded by Rome, it is a landlocked, urban microstate that relies completely on Italy for water supply through municipal pipelines and has no natural water sources of its own.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has no permanent rivers due to its vast desert landscape and extremely dry climate. Instead, the country depends heavily on underground aquifers and one of the largest desalination systems in the world to supply water for agriculture, cities, and industry.