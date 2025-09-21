Image Credit : @Ganesh_205/X

Gandikota has a rich and fascinating history that dates back to the 13th century. The fort was built by the Pemmasani Nayaks, a powerful warrior clan, and served as a strategic stronghold due to its location on the banks of the Pennar River. Over the centuries, Gandikota came under the rule of several dynasties, including the Kurnool Nayaks, Vijayanagara Empire, and later the Mughals.

The fort’s massive walls, gateways, and temples reflect the architectural brilliance and military strategies of its rulers. Known as the “Grand Canyon of India” for the dramatic gorge surrounding it, Gandikota has witnessed battles, trade, and cultural developments that shaped the region. Today, its ruins and natural surroundings attract history enthusiasts, photographers, and adventurers alike.