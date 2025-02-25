Travel beauty hacks: 6 ways to stay fresh and glamorous on long flights

Long flights can leave you feeling exhausted, dehydrated, and far from glamorous. Between the dry cabin air, cramped seating, and time zone changes, it’s easy to step off a plane looking like you’ve been through a marathon rather than a journey. But with a few simple tricks, you can land looking and feeling fresh, radiant, and effortlessly chic.

article_image1
Author
Srishti ms
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 2:12 PM IST

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

1. Hydration is Your Best Friend

Airplane cabins have incredibly low humidity, which can leave your skin, hair, and body feeling parched. The key to looking fresh is staying hydrated inside and out.

-Drink water frequently – Aim for at least one glass per hour.
-Avoid alcohol and caffeine – These dehydrate you even more.
-Use a hydrating facial mist – A spritz every few hours keeps your skin dewy.
-Apply a rich moisturizer – A travel-sized cream will keep dryness at bay.
 

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

2. Keep Your Skin Glowing with a Simple In-Flight Routine

Skipping makeup and focusing on skincare is the best way to arrive looking fresh.

-Cleanse your face before takeoff – Use a gentle micellar water or face wipe.
-Apply a hydrating serum or sheet mask – Opt for one with hyaluronic acid.
-Apply suffecient amount of sunscreen to avoid direct UV Rays.
-Use an under-eye gel patch – It reduces puffiness and dark circles.
-Top it off with lip balm – Chapped lips are a telltale sign of travel fatigue.
 

article_image3

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

3. Dress Smart for Comfort and Style

Looking glamorous doesn’t mean sacrificing comfort. The right outfit can make all the difference.

-Opt for breathable fabrics – Cotton, bamboo, or cashmere are ideal.
-Wear stylish yet comfy layers – A chic oversized sweater or blazer can elevate your look.
-Choose soft leggings or loose pants – Avoid anything too tight or restrictive.
-Slip-on shoes are a must – They make security checks a breeze.
 

article_image4

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

4. Hair Hacks for Effortless Elegance

Long flights can leave your hair limp and lifeless. Here’s how to keep it looking fresh:

-Apply a bit of dry shampoo before the flight – It absorbs oil before it even builds up.
-Tie your hair in a loose braid or bun – This prevents frizz and kinks.
-Use a silk scarf or scrunchie – It reduces friction and protects your hair from breakage.
 

article_image5

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

5. Refresh Before Landing

A quick touch-up before you deplane will have you looking polished and put-together.

-Brush your teeth or use mouthwash – Fresh breath instantly makes you feel better.
-Dab on a bit of concealer and tinted lip balm – Just enough to wake up your face.
-Run a brush through your hair – A travel-sized detangling brush works wonders.
-Spritz on a light perfume or roll-on essential oil – A fresh scent makes all the difference.
 

article_image6

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

6. Rest and Relax for a Natural Glow

A well-rested traveler is always a glamorous traveler.

-Use a neck pillow and eye mask – Comfort is key for quality rest.
-Listen to soothing music or a meditation app – It helps you unwind.
-Stretch and move around every few hours – It keeps your circulation flowing.

Long flights don’t have to leave you looking drained. With a little preparation and a few in-flight habits, you can arrive at your destination feeling and looking refreshed, radiant, and effortlessly glamorous. After all, travel should be as enjoyable as the destination itself!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

All about Hiccups: Causes, Remedies, warning signals to health issues MEG

All about Hiccups: Causes, Remedies, warning signals to health issues

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks shk

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks

Suniel Shetty, PETA India and CUPA gift life-size mechanical elephant to Shri Umamaheshwara Veerabhadreshwara Temple RBA

Suniel Shetty, PETA India and CUPA gift life-size mechanical elephant to Shri Umamaheshwara Temple

Thyroid superfoods: Fight fatigue and weakness with THESE diet changes MEG

Thyroid superfoods: Fight fatigue and weakness with THESE diet changes

Sharing a Room with Your Sister? Important Dos and Don'ts for a Stronger Bond MEG

Sharing a Room with Your Sister? Important Dos and Don'ts for a Stronger Bond

Recent Stories

Jasmin Walia in bikini pictures; Hardik Pandya's GF sets Internet ablaze RBA

Jasmin Walia's bikini PHOTOS; Hardik Pandya's GF sets Internet ablaze

Swiggy genie delivery guy harasses Bengaluru man, makes obscene comment: 'Can I suck your C***?'; SEE post shk

Swiggy genie delivery guy harasses Bengaluru man, makes obscene comment: 'Can I suck your C***?'; SEE post

Inside PHOTOS: Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's luxurious home in Mumbai RBA

Inside PHOTOS: Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's luxurious home in Mumbai

Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins unhappy with ICC giving huge venue advantage to Team India HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins unhappy with ICC giving 'huge' venue advantage to Team India

Govinda Sunita Ahuja divorce news: Couple used abusive language? RBA

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja divorce news: Couple used abusive language?

Recent Videos

Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs Father for Bihar CM, Urges NDA to Declare Him as CM Face!

Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs Father for Bihar CM, Urges NDA to Declare Him as CM Face!

Video Icon
'Vultures... Pigs...' – CM Yogi Adityanath SLAMS Opposition Over Maha Kumbh Criticism!

'Vultures... Pigs...' – CM Yogi Adityanath SLAMS Opposition Over Maha Kumbh Criticism!

Video Icon
Manoj Tiwari: Corruption Led to Arvind Kejriwal's Loss of Power | Asianet Newsable

Manoj Tiwari: Corruption Led to Arvind Kejriwal's Loss of Power | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Supporters Flock to Congratulate Delhi's New CM Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

Supporters Flock to Congratulate Delhi's New CM Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Honored at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

PM Modi Honored at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Video Icon