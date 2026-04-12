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Vertical Gardening: Got a Tiny Balcony? Here's How To Create a Cool Vertical Garden Hub!
Flats in big cities usually come with tiny balconies, right? This makes it almost impossible to have a big garden. But don't worry, you can still follow your passion for gardening with a vertical setup. Let's show you how.
Vertical Gardening: Got a tiny balcony? Here's how to create a cool vertical garden hub!
The biggest problem with small balconies is the lack of space. But with vertical gardening, you can turn that tiny area into a fantastic garden hub. You can arrange more planters without using extra floor space by smartly using the walls and height.
Install Wall and Railing Stands
If your balcony has less floor space, get wall stands or railing planters. You can install them like this to fulfil your gardening hobby. This way, you can keep the floor of your small balcony free for sitting.
Vertical Planter Set
This type of planter set covers your entire wall, turning it into a beautiful vertical garden. It has 8 panels where you can plant more than 24 plants. It's best to use plants that spread out a lot, so the whole wall fills up with greenery.
Three-Layer Stand
If you want a movable stand for your balcony, you can choose one like this. You can place small and large pots on it, and even hang a few planters.
ALSO READ: Balcony Gardening: 9 Veggies You Can Easily Grow in Your Balcony for Fresh Food All Summer
Tower Pot
A tower pot is a great solution for your space crunch. It's a single large pot with several compartments for planting. This smart planter has brought a revolution in gardening.
Read more: Balcony Gardening: Money Plant to Spider Plant-5 Trailing Plants You Must Try
Multi-Layer Vertical Planter
This multi-layer vertical planter is a fantastic way to grow more plants in a small space. The pots are set one on top of the other, which saves a lot of space in your balcony or garden. It's both decorative and functional, giving your home a green and stylish look.
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