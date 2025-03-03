Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking

Tea is a refreshing drink for many. Many people can't start their day without tea. Some people even drink tea 2-3 times a day. Let's find out which state in our country drinks the most tea.

India produces the most tea powder in the world. Tea powder is exported from here to many countries. In India, tea is a refreshing drink. Many people drink tea at least twice a day. There is a huge craze for tea in our country. But do you know which state drinks the most tea? Let's find out!

State that drinks the most tea

The Indian Tea Board conducted a survey to find out which state in the country drinks the most tea. Everyone was shocked to see this report because the state that drinks the most tea is Gujarat. Gujarat alone consumes more tea than the entire country!

Do you know how tea is drunk in Gujarat?

In Gujarat, people keep drinking tea all the time. They want tea first thing in the morning, tea when they go out, tea when someone comes over, tea for happiness, tea for sadness. That's why it is said that people in Gujarat use tea like water. The Tea Board survey revealed that Gujarat state drinks the most tea.

Why tea?

Everyone is wondering why Gujarat drinks so much tea. Some experts say that it is because milk is readily available there. That's why people have the chance to make and drink tea. Experts say that tea has become a part of the lives of the people of Gujarat.

Haryana in second place

Haryana is in second place. People in Haryana also drink a lot of tea. Goa is in third place on this list. In Goa, not only liquor but also tea is consumed a lot.

Punjab in 4th place

Punjab is in fourth place. Lassi is very famous in Punjab, but people also love tea equally. Punjabis drink tea every day. The Indian Tea Board said that Punjabi tea is also famous in the country.

Jammu in 5th place

Jammu and Kashmir is in 5th place. Due to the high amount of snow and cold there, tea consumption is also high. There are also many coffee drinkers in Jammu and Kashmir. The habit of drinking tea or coffee to keep the body warm is more common.

Latest Videos