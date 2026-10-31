1. Improves digestion: The high fiber content improves your digestion and stops constipation.

2. Strong bones: The calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus make your bones very strong over time.

3. Heart health: The potassium controls your blood pressure while the fiber lowers cholesterol for a healthy heart.

4. Weight loss: The fiber keeps your stomach full and helps you lose weight by stopping junk food cravings.

5. Instant energy: The natural sugars give you instant energy to stay active all day.