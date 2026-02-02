Coorg, Chikmagaluru and More: 5 Best Valentine Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru
Check out our list of the best weekend spots near Bengaluru! Get ready for amazing views, green scenery, ancient ruins, and peaceful wildlife encounters.
Chikkamagaluru
Chill in scenic Chikmagalur's coffee estates, hike Mullayanagiri, Karnataka's highest peak, and explore the green Kudremukh National Park, full of wildlife.
Mysuru (Mysore)
Check out the massive Mysore Palace, get awesome views from Chamundi Hill, and walk through the beautiful Brindavan Gardens, known for its cool musical fountain shows at night.
Coorg
Wander through Coorg's green coffee farms, see the beautiful Abbey Falls, and hang out with elephants at the Dubare Elephant Camp. A perfect, peaceful hill station vibe.
Kabini
Go on an exciting wildlife safari in Kabini, famous for its animals and great views. Relax by the Kabini River and you might even spot some elephants and other cool wildlife.
Hampi
Explore the ancient ruins of Hampi, a UNESCO site. Be amazed by the stone temples and palaces from the old Vijayanagar Empire, showing off its cool history and design.
