Top 5 lesser-known facts about honey that will surprise you

We all know that honey has many health benefits and is used in many traditional medicinal practices, especially in Ayurveda. Here are some lesser-known facts that will help you improve your health and prevent any health complications.

Image: Getty Images

Honey is a delightful home remedy regarded as a top healthy food around the world. One of the most well-liked and frequent sweeteners, honey is used, has many health benefits. It is part of many traditional medicines and has been utilised by many worldwide civilisations, particularly in Ayurveda. Honey has long been given importance for some of these lesser-known advantages and wellness benefits you can gain by exploring its diverse uses. Helps manage eczema: Eczema is a skin disease that results in uncomfortable red, itchy, flaky skin. Most of the time, children and teenagers have this problem. To solve this issue, those in pain can make a mixture of raw honey and cold-pressed olive oil, which can apply to their skin. It can also be mixed with oats to exfoliate the skin, removing dead skin cells.

Relief from sinus issues: Today's rising levels of pollution and dust cause many people to have sinus issues. The viruses that cause this infection clog our sinuses by trapping air and mucus and giving us discomfort. On the other hand, the antibacterial and antiseptic characteristics of honey naturally present in honey can help in clearing these infections and reduce the inflammation in your sinuses. Honey also helps in soothing the throat and reduces coughs. ALSO READ: Diwali 2022: Mathri to Murukku; 5 snack recipes you can add in your list

A chug of good health: Honey is known as a natural energy source because of the raw and unprocessed sugar it contains, which directly enters the bloodstream and can provide us with a quick burst of energy. Your gym training will benefit significantly from this energy it provides, especially if you are doing long endurance workouts. ALSO READ: Solar eclipse after Diwali 2022: Do's and don'ts to stay safe during 'Surya Grahan' on October 25