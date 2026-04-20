In the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean lies the Bermuda Triangle, a place that has remained a mystery for decades. Many ships and aircraft have mysteriously disappeared here. Some scientists suggest magnetic forces or massive storms are to blame, but nobody has given a full explanation for the strange events.

2. The Great Pyramids of Giza

Egypt's Giza Pyramids continue to amaze engineers and historians. Built around 4,500 years ago, the technology behind these massive structures is still unclear. How they built them so tall and with such perfect precision in an era without modern machinery is a huge question.