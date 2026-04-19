Unlock a sharper mind by improving your working memory. Learn 5 simple, science-backed tips, including the chunking method and active recall, to boost focus.

In an article published in The Conversation, Elva Arulchelvan, the author, explains how memory operates through three main stages, each involving different parts of the brain. The first stage is sensory memory, which briefly holds incoming information such as visual and auditory input for just a few milliseconds. This is followed by working memory, which serves as a temporary mental space used for tasks like reading, thinking, and problem-solving. Finally, long-term memory is responsible for storing information over a longer period, including facts, personal experiences, skills, and habits.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The author emphasizes that working memory plays a crucial role in transferring information from short-term to long-term storage. However, it has certain limitations.

Psychologist George Miller proposed that people can typically process around seven pieces of information at one time. Although experts continue to debate the exact number, the concept that working memory has limits is widely recognized. Here are five suggestions the author makes to improve your working memory.

Phone Distance

One of the first recommendations is to keep smartphones away when trying to concentrate. Studies show that even a silent phone nearby can lower memory and reasoning abilities.

Experts explain that part of the brain remains tuned to the device, using up mental energy. This phenomenon, referred to as a "brain drain," can be avoided by placing the phone in another room, which helps improve focus and concentration.

Also read: If You Have Nightmares, Your Brain Might Be Doing Emotional Workouts

Calm Thinking

The next tip addresses managing stress and controlling racing thoughts. Anxiety and other distractions take up space in working memory, reducing the brain's ability to learn.

Experts suggest techniques like mindfulness or deep breathing to reduce mental clutter. Slow, controlled breathing, for instance, can help calm the nervous system, which in turn supports better focus and memory performance.

Chunking Method

Another strategy recommended by the author is "chunking," which involves grouping information into smaller, meaningful sections. This method helps make better use of working memory.

For example, long lists or complex ideas can be broken down into categories or themes. Experts note that this approach decreases the mental effort required and makes it easier to remember and communicate information clearly.

Active Recall

The fourth tip is based on research by psychologist Hermann Ebbinghaus, who showed that information is quickly forgotten after being learned. His "forgetting curve" illustrates that a large amount of new knowledge is lost in a short time.

To combat this, experts recommend retrieval practice, such as testing oneself, using flashcards, or verbalizing ideas. These active methods help strengthen memory connections and improve recall.

Spaced Breaks

The final tip highlights the importance of taking breaks and distributing study sessions over time. Research shows that learning in spaced intervals is more effective than trying to absorb all information at once. By spacing out study sessions, people can retain more information and reduce the impact of forgetting.

Arulchelvan concludes that memory is not only influenced by natural ability but also by the strategies used. Simple adjustments can lead to significant improvements in how information is stored and remembered.

Also read: Loss of Smell May Be an Early Sign of Alzheimer’s Disease, Study Finds