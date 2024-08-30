Tips to organise your fridge and reduce food waste

Many of us buy all our groceries at once and fill the fridge. As a result, many food items get spoiled quickly. But do you know what to do to keep food fresh without wasting it?

How to use the fridge?

Many people buy whatever they can find and fill the fridge without leaving any empty space. They even put things in the fridge that shouldn't be there. But this not only takes up space in the fridge but also increases your electricity bill. Make a list of what you need and buy only those items. Buying anything will waste your time and money.

Fridge Tips

Many of us buy groceries all at once, meaning for a week or ten days. To keep them from spoiling, they are kept in the fridge. They are taken out and used when needed. But many people forget what they put in the fridge. This causes them to spoil. So write down what you put in the fridge and the date on a label and stick it on. This will help you remember them.

Fridge Storage Tips

Many people know how to use a fridge, but not where to put things. They put all the cooked and uncooked food items together in one place. But this should not be done at all. Cooked and uncooked items should always be kept separately. Only then will they last longer.

Fridge Organizers

Use organizers to keep things organized in the fridge. It is better to use separate containers and organizers to store each item. This will not only keep your fridge clean but also make it easy for you to find what you are looking for.

Fridge Maintenance

Set up different sections in the fridge for different types of food items. This will make your fridge look neat and tidy. It also helps prevent food contamination. Buy containers and organizers accordingly.

Fridge Cleanliness

Many people forget to clean the fridge. As a result, not only does the fridge smell bad, but microorganisms and bacteria also grow in it. This causes the food stored in the fridge to spoil very quickly. So always clean your fridge regularly. Experts recommend cleaning the fridge twice a month. This helps prevent odor and bacteria.

