Thrissur Pooram 2022: Know date, history, significance, traditions and more

The Thrissur Pooram is a yearly festival celebrated on the pooram asterism in the Malayalam month of Medam in the huge Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur city. The event brings together Pooram and gigantic fans from all over the world, who can be seen dancing to the beat of percussion instruments. The yearly festival has been held in the state for over 200 years and is celebrated on the day of Pooram. Date The moon rises with the Pooram star on this day in the Malayalam calendar month of Medam. Thrissur Pooram 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 10, combining Kerala's spiritual and cultural essence. The large observance is led by two temple organisations, Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi.

HIstory The two-century-old Thrissur Pooram was established in 1798 by a royal order issued by Raja Rama Varma, widely known as Shakthan Thampuran, a prominent monarch of the ancient princely state of Cochin. The decree designated two local temples — Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady — as the primary sponsors of the competing celebrations. Small poorams from adjacent temples join the festivities, which conclude with a fireworks show, in addition to the main poorams by the two devaswoms. Every year since then, the beautiful event has included caparisoned elephants adorned with glittering parasols, strikingly made Kolam in vivid colours, bells, and decorations. The activities usually begin at 6:30 am. The goddesses of Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu are thought to be present during the Pooram. Percussion music and rounds of spectacular fireworks are also part of the great celebration. Two rounds of pyrotechnics are performed.

