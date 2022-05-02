Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Astrological predictions to myths-tales and more (Exclusive)

    First Published May 2, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    We spoke to Kalpesh Shah, Founder & CEO, MyPandit, who gave us some vital information that you should know about this year's Akshay Tritiya; read on

    Myths and Tales Related to Akshay Tritiya: This Hindu festival marks many significant beginnings in history. It is believed that on Akha Teej, Lord Ganesha and Ved Vyasa started writing Mahabharata on this day. The saga of Sudama meeting his old friend Lord Krishna and the lord offering Sudama wealth also took place on this day.

    On Akha Teej, Goddess Annapurna was born, and the Ganga also descended on the earth from heaven. Even Kubera worshipped Goddess Lakshmi, and he was given the title of treasurer on the day of Akshay Tritiya. The Hindu community's religion, Jains, celebrates this day to celebrate Lord Adinatha, the ﬁrst God.
     

    Astrological importance of Akshaya Tritiya On the day of Akshay Tritiya, the Sun is in the Aries, and the Moon is in the Taurus. This day is marked as the third tithi of Shukla Paksha in Vaishakha. Therefore, it is also assumed that the Sun and the Moon are in their most luminous form on the day of Akshay Tritiya.
     

    In Vedic astrology, three lunar phases are considered the most auspicious times. The Chaitra Shukla refers to the 1st tithi of the bright half of the Moon in the month of Chaitra, Vijaya Dashmi, and Akshaya Tritiya. Also Read: Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Aamras to Rasmalai, here's a list of desserts for the festival

    These three days are considered the 'utmost' auspicious mahurats according to astrology. In contrast, the Kartika Shukla Pradipta (the 1st tithi of the bright half of the Moon in Kartika) is regarded as the 'half' when these three combined are referred to as 'Sade Teen Muhurat' (Three and a half mahurat). Also Read: Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Know date, time and importance of the festival

