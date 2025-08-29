These 10 Vegetarian Foods Contain More Protein Than a Whole Egg
Looking to boost your protein on a vegetarian diet? Here are 10 vegetarian foods that surprisingly contain more protein than eggs — healthy, delicious, and perfect for every meal.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Eggs: A Great Source of Protein
Many people are adopting vegetarian diets. Getting enough protein on a vegetarian diet can be tricky. Eggs are generally considered a good protein source, but some vegetarians don't eat them. Don't worry, vegetarians! There are plant-based foods with more protein than eggs, enough to meet your daily protein needs and help build muscle. By including these in your diet, you can get plenty of protein.
These 2 Foods Have More Protein Than Eggs!
Protein is essential for building muscle. Meat-eaters have many protein sources like eggs, meat, and fish. Vegetarians have fewer options, but some surprisingly pack more protein than eggs. Read on to find out which ones…
1. Soybeans
Soybeans are an excellent source of protein. 100 grams of soybeans contain about 36 grams of protein, while one egg has about 13 grams. Soybeans have all nine essential amino acids, making them a complete protein. You can enjoy soybeans in many forms like tofu, tempeh, soy milk, and edamame.
2. Legumes
Legumes are another great protein source. 100 grams of legumes contain about 24 grams of protein. They're also packed with fiber, iron, and other nutrients. You can use legumes in various dishes like dal, makhana, and lentil soup.
More Protein-Packed Foods
Cheese
Yogurt
Nuts
Seeds
Quinoa
Chia Seeds
4 Ways to Add Protein to Your Diet
Have yogurt or cheese for breakfast.
Include lentils or soybeans in your meals.
Add tofu or tempeh to your dinner.
Snack on nuts or seeds.
Two Excellent Sources of Protein
It's crucial for vegetarians to include various protein sources in their diet. Soybeans and legumes are two excellent options that vegetarians can easily incorporate. Remember, along with protein, consuming other nutrients is also essential for good health.