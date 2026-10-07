We usually expect a river to flow into the nearest sea. The Krishna River tells a completely different story. The river originates just 64 kilometers away from the Arabian Sea. But the water never flows west. The river travels more than 1,400 kilometers east and finally joins the Bay of Bengal. The geographical structure of our country causes this massive detour.

Where does the river originate?

The Krishna River takes birth in the Western Ghats. The origin point sits north of Mahabaleshwar in the Satara district of Maharashtra. The river starts its journey at an altitude of about 1,337 meters. The Arabian Sea lies just 64 kilometers away from this exact spot. But the river water flows towards the east.

The river starts in Maharashtra and flows through Karnataka and Telangana before entering Andhra Pradesh. The water finally merges into the Bay of Bengal downstream of Vijayawada. The Krishna River covers roughly 1,400 kilometers during this entire journey.