A sudden muddy flood in Nepal's Budhi Gandaki River swept away homes, bridges, and a hydropower project site in the Gorkha district. Triggered by a suspected landslide, the rising waters forced residents and tourists to evacuate, though no casualties have been reported.

A sudden rise of muddy floods in Nepal's Budhi Gandaki River destroyed homes and three bridges on Sunday. The water also damaged a hydropower project site and made people in the Gorkha district run for safety. As of Sunday morning, no deaths had been recorded, but people living downstream were told to leave their homes for better places because they were afraid of more flooding.

Chumnubri Rural Municipality is in the western district of Nepal, close to the border with China. The affected areas include Jagat and Salleri, while the camp of the 341-MW Budhi Hydroelectric Project was also swept away, according to Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, chief district officer at the District Administration Office in Gorkha.

"We are collecting details about the damage caused by the floods," Mishra said.

According to Nepal Police, the flood also destroyed two suspension footbridges and a steel bridge, causing disruptions in links between towns along the river. Several homes were demolished or swamped, and many more were still in peril.

What Triggered The Floods?

Preliminary reports indicate that a landslide blocked the river between Lokpa and Chumling in Ward 6 of Chumnubri Rural Municipality, causing water to build up before surging downstream. Authorities are still assessing the circumstances and the full extent of the damage.

Residents reported hearing tremendous roaring sounds from the river early Sunday, leading many in riverbank towns to evacuate their houses. Tourists staying in local hotels also fled for safety.

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The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) warned that the river had risen above the danger mark and urged residents and travellers along its course to move to higher ground. The warning extended downstream towards the Trishuli confluence, with authorities concerned about the risk to settlements along the river.

Laxmi Gurung, the vice-chairperson of Chumnubri Rural Municipality, drew parallels between the floods and the catastrophic calamity that occurred alongside the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal in the month of August.

“The Budhi Gandaki flood is reminiscent of the Bhotekoshi flood. Dozens of houses have been swept away. It is too early to determine the exact extent of the damage," she said.

The authorities are continuing to analyse the damage caused by the flooding that occurred on Sunday. They have also requested that residents who live in close proximity to the Budhi Gandaki River adhere to official warnings and relocate away from riverbanks that are susceptible to flooding.