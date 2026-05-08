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Milk Packets

We see colourful milk packets in the market all the time. Have you ever noticed some are blue, while others are green or orange? Many people think each company just picks a colour they like. But there's a whole story behind these colours. The packet's colour actually tells you what kind of milk is inside. Companies use these colours so customers can easily spot how much fat is in the milk. This system helps you buy the right milk for your needs.