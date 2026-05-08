Milk Packets: Ever Wondered Why Milk Packets Have Different Colours? Here's the Secret
You see colourful milk packets in the market every day. But why aren't they all the same colour? We'll tell you the secret behind it. Find out which milk is right for you and what's best for your health.
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Milk Packets
We see colourful milk packets in the market all the time. Have you ever noticed some are blue, while others are green or orange? Many people think each company just picks a colour they like. But there's a whole story behind these colours. The packet's colour actually tells you what kind of milk is inside. Companies use these colours so customers can easily spot how much fat is in the milk. This system helps you buy the right milk for your needs.
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What milk is in which colour packet?
A blue packet means it's 'toned milk' with less than 3% fat. An orange or magenta packet contains 'full cream milk', which has at least 6% fat. Green packets hold milk with 4.5% fat and 8.5% SNF. Some companies in India also sell low-fat milk in yellow packets. This colour system makes it easy for you to pick the right milk without reading the fine print. This isn't just an India thing. In Britain and many European countries, blue packets have full-cream milk, and green packets have semi-skimmed milk. The International Dairy Foods Association says that in the US, red packets contain full-cream milk, while blue packets have low-fat milk.
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Which milk should you have?
In India, most of us have milk in some form every day. If you want thin milk, you should buy skimmed or toned milk. If you prefer thick milk, go for full cream. According to Healthline, full cream milk is great for children and athletes because it's high in Vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids. On the other hand, people trying to lose weight or those with heart problems should choose skimmed or toned milk.
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