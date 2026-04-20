Milk Curdling In Summer? Try These Simple Kitchen Hacks That Work Fast
Is your milk spoiling even after boiling it twice daily? Don’t worry, these simple kitchen hacks can help keep it fresh for longer, even in summer heat, and without needing a refrigerator at home.
13
Image Credit : Getty
milk
We all know how food spoils quickly in the summer. Morning's curry can go bad by evening. And milk? That's a whole other story. The heat makes bacteria grow super fast, spoiling the milk. But don't worry, some old-school tricks can keep your milk fresh even in this heat. Let's check them out.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
23
Image Credit : Getty
ఇదొక్కటి కలిపితే చాలు...
If the heat is curdling your milk, just add a tiny pinch of baking soda while boiling it. Baking soda balances the milk's pH level, stopping it from spoiling. Remember, just a pinch! Also, always wash the boiling pot with cold water first and leave a little water at the bottom. This simple step also helps keep the milk fresh for longer.
33
Image Credit : Generated by google gemini AI
యాలకులను ఉపయోగించవచ్చు...
Here's another trick: add one or two green cardamoms while boiling milk. It not only makes the milk taste better but also helps it last longer. Boiling time is also key. In summer, you should boil the milk every 8 hours. And always let it cool down to room temperature before putting it in the fridge. Placing hot milk directly in the fridge can make it spoil faster.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos