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యాలకులను ఉపయోగించవచ్చు...

Here's another trick: add one or two green cardamoms while boiling milk. It not only makes the milk taste better but also helps it last longer. Boiling time is also key. In summer, you should boil the milk every 8 hours. And always let it cool down to room temperature before putting it in the fridge. Placing hot milk directly in the fridge can make it spoil faster.