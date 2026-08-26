Feeling bold after his first success, Lustig returned to Paris to try the exact same scam on a new group of dealers. This time, however, his targets grew suspicious and went straight to the police. Sensing trouble, Lustig escaped to America just in time. So, while he didn't actually get paid twice, he famously attempted to sell the Eiffel Tower two times. Tricking a businessman into paying for a world-famous monument is no small feat, and his scam has gone down in history.