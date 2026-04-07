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Precautions to take while using non-stick pans

This doesn't mean you have to throw out all non-stick pans. Just use them safely. Always use wooden or silicone spoons, never metal ones. Don't heat an empty pan for too long. As soon as you see scratches, it's time to replace it. Also, try to use stainless steel or cast iron pans more often. A few small changes can keep you healthy.