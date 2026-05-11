4 4 Image Credit : X-@anemonemidi

This is the difference between venom and poison...

Here's a simple way to tell them apart: If you bite something and you die, it's poisonous. If something bites you and you die, it's venomous. In both cases, you're the one in trouble! But here's a key fact: your digestive system can often break down venom, which is why it's not dangerous to swallow. It can't do the same for poison. A few rare animals are both venomous and poisonous, meaning they are dangerous to eat and can also deliver a deadly bite.