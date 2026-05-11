Poison or Venom? Here’s Why Snake Toxins Have a Different Name
We always say snakes are 'venomous', not 'poisonous'. But what's the big deal? Both are deadly, right? Well, there's a huge difference. Let's break down what separates venom from poison.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
This is the difference between venom and poison.
We often use the words 'poison' and 'venom' for the same thing. But actually, they are totally different. One is injected, the other is swallowed. Let's get into the details of what makes something venomous versus poisonous.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
What is Venom?
Animals like snakes and scorpions produce venom. This toxin enters your body through a bite or a sting, going straight into your bloodstream or tissues. Basically, if an animal attacks and injects a toxin into you, that's venom. While venom is dangerous inside the body, it's not harmful if you just swallow it. It's only deadly when it mixes with your blood, like after a bite from a cobra, scorpion, or even a bee.
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Image Credit : Getty
What is Poison?
Poison is a toxin you take in yourself. You might eat it, drink it, breathe it in, or even absorb it through your skin. It's not injected by an animal. Think of things like pesticides, certain toxic plants, or contaminated food. Some fish and frogs, for example, are poisonous. They don't bite you to make you sick; you get sick if you eat or touch them.
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Image Credit : X-@anemonemidi
This is the difference between venom and poison...
Here's a simple way to tell them apart: If you bite something and you die, it's poisonous. If something bites you and you die, it's venomous. In both cases, you're the one in trouble! But here's a key fact: your digestive system can often break down venom, which is why it's not dangerous to swallow. It can't do the same for poison. A few rare animals are both venomous and poisonous, meaning they are dangerous to eat and can also deliver a deadly bite.
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