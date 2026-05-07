3 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

Do you have a habit of feeding birds?

It's not just rats. Snakes also love to eat birds and their eggs. If birds have built nests on your roof or near windows, snakes might show up. The strong smell of bird droppings is also a signal for them. So, if you have a habit of feeding birds, you need to be extra careful. Also, make sure you clear out any dense bushes and plants around your house.