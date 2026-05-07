Snakebite Alert in India: These Hidden Smells in Your Home May Attract Venomous Snake
Did you know that some common smells in our homes can act like a magnet for snakes? For your own safety, here's some solid info on which powerful smells attract them and how you can stop it.
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What smells attract them?
Snakes usually enter our areas during monsoons or peak summer, looking for shelter. They are actually scared of people. But a messy, garbage-filled environment around our homes can attract them. They follow certain smells, hoping to find food or a safe spot. Let's find out what these smells are.
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Does our food smell attract them?
Some smells in our house pull snakes in like a magnet, and food is a big reason. Snakes don't eat our food, but they track the scent of small pests that come for it. If your house has a rat or mice problem, snakes will likely follow. Experts say snakes can trace the smell of rat urine and droppings to find their way in.
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Do you have a habit of feeding birds?
It's not just rats. Snakes also love to eat birds and their eggs. If birds have built nests on your roof or near windows, snakes might show up. The strong smell of bird droppings is also a signal for them. So, if you have a habit of feeding birds, you need to be extra careful. Also, make sure you clear out any dense bushes and plants around your house.
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Aquatic creatures are a favourite food
If you have water ponds, small lakes, or even fish tanks near your house, the chances of snakes visiting go up. Aquatic creatures like fish and frogs are a favourite meal for them. Also, snakes release chemicals called 'pheromones' to attract other snakes. This means if one snake has been to your house, its scent can bring more snakes.
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Meat waste and egg shells
Experts point out that the smell of pet food, leftover meat scraps, and egg shells can also attract snakes. These smells first bring in rats and other pests, and snakes follow them for a hunt. So, always keep your food waste in a bin with a tight lid. If you take care not to spill pet food, you can help keep snakes away from your home.
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So, what can be done?
To stop snakes from entering your home, keeping the surroundings clean is the most important step. You should seal any cracks in the walls and reduce dampness. You can also use strong smells that snakes hate, like garlic, cinnamon, cloves, and lemon, to keep them away. If you spot a snake, don't panic and kill it. Call the 'Snake Catchers' immediately. Remember, they are also living creatures on this planet, just like us!
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