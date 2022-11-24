Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thanksgiving 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, images to share on WhatsApp/Facebook with loved ones

    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Thanksgiving 2022: Here are wishes, messages, quotes to share on WhatsApp and Facebook with loved ones to uplift the festive mood.

    Thanksgiving is here! In the United States of America, the celebration is a public holiday. Thanksgiving is observed on various dates in Australia, Canada, Grenada, Liberia, the Netherlands, and Saint Lucia, among others. Giving gratitude for the harvest and the previous year was the original purpose of the day. Thanksgiving is a time when people get together with friends and family to express their gratitude for the goods and people in their lives.

    Thanksgiving 2022: Wishes that you can share with your loved ones

    Just a little gratitude can unlock the great potential of love. Wishing you a wonderful holiday full of happiness and abundance. Happy Thanksgiving.

    My friend, Happy Thanksgiving to you! May all your hard work bring colour to your life and take you to the highest peak of success.

    May you enjoy a bountiful Thanksgiving, a joyous holiday season and a healthy and happy New Year. Happy Thanksgiving.

    "Wishing you a wonderful holiday filled with the warmth and happiness of the season. Happy Thanksgiving!"

    "May the good things of life be yours in abundance not only at Thanksgiving but throughout the coming year."

    Thanksgiving 2022: Messages that you can share with your loved ones

    Kindness is something that always returns. This Thanksgiving, may you be kind enough. To thank your dear ones and the almighty for their endless love and blessings.

    We gather on this day to be thankful for what we have, for the family we love, the friends we cherish and for the blessings that will come. Happy Thanksgiving!

    May your life be filled with nature's bounty and the divine blessings of the Lord on this Thanksgiving. Have a blessed Thanksgiving!

    Wishing you the bright company of good friends, the joy of a happy family, and the loving wonder of the holiday season. Happy Thanksgiving.

    Thanksgiving 2022: Quotes to share on this special day

    "If the only prayer you ever say in your entire life is thank you, it will be enough."

    Thanksgiving is a joyous invitation to shower the world with love and gratitude.

    "The more you practise the art of gratitude, the more there is for which to be grateful."

    "Let me inspire you to get up each day and appreciate what you already have. Even when you don't receive everything you want, be grateful for the little things."

