You can actually hit the goal of harvesting 2 kg from planting 250 grams of garlic. You just need enough healthy garlic cloves, and each one must grow into a good-sized bulb. You will need about 50 to 67 bulbs to reach 2 kg if each harvested garlic bulb weighs around 30 to 40 grams on average. You should know this is just basic math and not a guaranteed yield for pot farming. You must first count how many healthy planting cloves you actually get from your 250 grams of garlic. You might not hit the 2 kg mark, no matter how well the plants grow, if the clove count is too low. You also have no guarantee that every single clove will sprout and form a full bulb. You should just make sure you have the right variety, proper spacing, and a cool growing environment before trying. You will find it best to start small and calculate your actual yield first.