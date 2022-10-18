Supermodel International 2022: Prince Narula, Rohit Khandelwal at 8th season of Dreamz Production House event

The gala event included TV stars Rohit Khandelwal and Prince Narula. Around 100 competitors from throughout the nation competed on the show in several categories (Mr, Miss, and Mrs.).

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

The eighth season of Supermodel International 2022's grand finale was recently held in Jaipur by the renowned Dreamz Production House, which is highly recognised in the modelling and fashion industries. One of the greatest and most prestigious events of the year, it provided a thrilling stage for the nation's talent as the pageant crew travelled to over 20 towns to interview participants.



Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

The programme was a huge success, drawing in up to 100 candidates from throughout the nation in a variety of categories (Mr., Miss, and Mrs.). The victors were given gift baskets and the chance to appear in TV commercials, video songs, online series, print shoots, design, reality programmes, and other projects. A special kid's round was also held to highlight the emerging potential.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

The contestants endured challenging rounds with well-known industry professionals while participating in the pageant. Three rounds on the themes of traditional, indo-western, and designer outfits were part of the gala event. Numerous well-known figures from the film and entertainment industry served as members of the pageant's jury, including Prince Narula of Bigg Boss and Roadies fame, actor and model Rohit Khandelwal, well-known models Gargee Nandi and Arushi Handa, among others. Abhishek Dubey of Bhopal, Mr. India Supermodel 2022, also served on the jury.



Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

In the Miss category of Supermodel International 2022, Shweta Raje Parmar from Jaipur won the title, whereas Sayyed Nigar from Mumbai attained the position of the 1st runner up and Muskaan Gupta from Gurgaon won the 2nd runner up position. In the Mr category, Rizwan Ali from Dehradun won the title, whereas Bilal Ahmad from Dehradun attained the position of the 1st runner up and Rudra Dudhi from Indore won the 2nd runner up position. Mrs Aisha Sadiq Choudhary from Jammu & Kashmir bagged the title of Mrs. Supermodel International 2022 and the 1st and 2nd runners up positions were bagged by Mrs Devamita Goswami from Kolkata and Mrs Mahi Kapoor from Jammu & Kashmir respectively.



Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Dreamz Production House aspires to effectively provide an integrated platform for young and aspiring Indian models from various cities around the nation to realise their dreams of modelling, fashion, theatre, television, and cinema. We have always had fantastic feedback for our concerts, and this year was no different. Many newbies now have the opportunity to join the community of the fashion and entertainment industries thanks to this stage. According to Sharad Chaudhary, founder of Dreamz Production House, "This beauty pageant is a platform devoted to allowing contestants to express their skill and shine as individuals."



Photo Courtesy: PR Handout