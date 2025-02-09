Spiti Valley to Gokarna-10 Top Underrated Indian Destinations to Explore

Many people travel whenever they get some free time. There are many beautiful places in the country if only we take the time to explore them. Many people always visit the same place for their tours. But the real beauty of nature can only be enjoyed by exploring diverse locations. So, let's take a look at some of the best touring spots.

Majuli Island

Majuli is a beautiful island located in the middle of the Brahmaputra River in Assam. It is known as the largest river island in the world. This area is famous for its natural beauty and tribal culture. This island covers a total area of 352 square kilometers. Reaching Majuli Island can be a bit difficult as it is in the middle of the Brahmaputra River. But once you get there, you won't want to come back. Those who want to see Majuli Island can go anytime except during the rainy season. The weather there is very pleasant.

Ziro Valley

Ziro Valley, filled with green hills and rice fields, is a place that attracts tourists. This area in Arunachal Pradesh is very famous for its unique tribal villages. Various tribal groups live in this hill station. It is the birthplace of the Apatani tribe. There are also some nomadic tribes here. Above all, it is a very pleasant area. It always welcomes tourists with its lush greenery. It is definitely one of the must-see places.

Gokarna

Many people go to Gokarna as an alternative to Goa. It is located in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Here you'll find pristine beaches and a strong spiritual vibe. With trekking trails and serene shores like Kudle and Om Beach, Gokarna is a beautiful destination. It's perfect for both adventure and relaxation.

Patan

Patan in Gujarat is an ancient town famous for its forts. There are many ancient temples and mosques here. Intricate carvings and historical attractions take visitors back in time.

Chopta

Chopta in Uttarakhand is called Mini Switzerland. Chopta showcases the stunning beauty of the Himalayas. It is a base for Tungnath and Chandrashila treks. It is a paradise for trekkers and nature lovers.

Kumbhalgarh

Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajasthan impresses tourists with its 36 km long wall. It is the second longest in the world after the Great Wall of China. Kumbhalgarh Fort is a must-see.

Mawlynnong

Known as the cleanest village in Asia, Mawlynnong is a beautiful area. It is located in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. It is a good touring spot. Tourists will feel very refreshed if they go here.

Spiti Valley

Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh is known for its natural beauty. The population here is low. Spiti is famous for its many ancient monasteries, some of which are a thousand years old. It is the best place for road trips and adventure seekers.

Hampi

Hampi in Karnataka is one of the must-see places. It is a historical city. October to February is the best time to visit places in Hampi. The weather here is very pleasant at that time.

Varkala

Varkala is one of the main coastal areas in Kerala. It is a very peaceful village. There are various ancient temples here including the Sivagiri Mutt and Janardana Swamy Temple. This area is famous for yoga centers and Ayurvedic treatments.

