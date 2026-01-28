There are some basic makeup items that every girl should have in her bag. Instead of buying all the expensive products, let's see how to get ready beautifully using minimal items...

You don't need a huge makeup box to get a complete makeup look. If we have the right products, we can get ready for any occasion. Let's take a look at the ten basic products that should be in every girl's handbag or makeup kit, useful for both beginners and professionals.

1. Primer

This is the first step of makeup. A good primer helps to hide pores on the skin and allows the foundation to sit smoothly. It is essential for making makeup last longer without smudging.

2. Concealer

Today, many people prioritize buying a concealer over a foundation. A concealer is enough to hide the dark circles under the eyes and small blemishes on the face. Those who don't like heavy makeup can achieve a flawless look using just a concealer.

3. BB Cream or Foundation

BB creams are best for daily use. However, when going to parties and other events, you can use a foundation that matches your skin tone for more coverage. Those with oily skin should choose a matte finish, and those with dry skin should opt for a dewy finish.

4. Face Powder or Compact

A compact powder is essential to set makeup and remove excess oil from the face. It is very helpful for a quick touch-up on the go.

5. Kajal or Eyeliner

Carry a kajal or a liquid eyeliner to enhance the brightness of your eyes. Applying eye makeup instantly gives the face a fresh look.

6. Mascara

Mascara helps to add volume and length to the eyelashes. Even those who don't use eyeliner will find their eyes look more attractive with just mascara.

7. Eyebrow Pencil

Giving a definite shape to the eyebrows changes the overall look of the face. Make sure you have a dark brown eyebrow pencil in your kit to fill in the gaps in your eyebrows.

8. Lipstick

The most important makeup item. It's a good idea to have a nude shade that goes with all outfits and a red or bold shade suitable for parties.

9. Blush

Blush helps to give a natural flush to the cheeks. It gives the face a healthy look. Blush can also be used as an eyeshadow if needed.

10. Setting Spray

After all the makeup is done, use a setting spray to lock it in. This will keep the makeup from oxidizing or smudging for hours.

Things to keep in mind when choosing these products:

Choose good brands.

Since they come in direct contact with the skin, be careful to avoid expired products.

If you have these 10 items in your makeup bag, you are ready for any occasion!