Say goodbye to Sun Tan! Try THESE easy homemade face packs

Image credits: Getty

Sun Tan

Sun tan is a common problem seen in many people today due to excessive sun exposure. 

Image credits: Getty

Can increase the risk of...

Tanning not only affects the color of the skin but also increases the risk of pigmentation and skin cancer. 

Image credits: Getty

Some face packs to the rescue!

Here are some face packs that you can try at home to remove sun tan.
 

Image credits: Getty

1. Gram Flour and Rose Water

Gram flour is good for deeply cleansing the skin and adding radiance. Massage gram flour with a little rose water on the face and neck. This will help remove sun tan. 

Image credits: social media

2. Lemon Juice and Honey

Applying a mixture of lemon juice and honey on the face helps to remove dark spots.
 

Image credits: Getty

3. Oats and Yogurt

Make a pack by mixing two spoons of powdered oats and a little yogurt. Then apply this pack on the face and neck. 

Image credits: Getty

4. Aloe Vera Gel

Applying aloe vera gel on the face and neck helps to remove sun tan.

Image credits: social media

