Say goodbye to Sun Tan! Try THESE easy homemade face packs

Lifestyle
Sun tan is a common problem seen in many people today due to excessive sun exposure.
Tanning not only affects the color of the skin but also increases the risk of pigmentation and skin cancer.
Here are some face packs that you can try at home to remove sun tan.
Gram flour is good for deeply cleansing the skin and adding radiance. Massage gram flour with a little rose water on the face and neck. This will help remove sun tan.
Applying a mixture of lemon juice and honey on the face helps to remove dark spots.
Make a pack by mixing two spoons of powdered oats and a little yogurt. Then apply this pack on the face and neck.
Applying aloe vera gel on the face and neck helps to remove sun tan.
