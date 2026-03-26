DIY Body Scrub: Ditch that ₹250 de-tan soap! Make 3 natural scrubs in your kitchen
So many soaps in the market now claim to get rid of your tan, and they cost a cool ₹150-250. But why spend so much? You can make some really effective body scrubs right at home.
DIY Body Scrub: Ditch that ₹250 de-tan soap! Make 3 natural scrubs in your kitchen
Summer sun, sweat, and pollution can really tan your skin, and it doesn't look great. Both guys and girls spend a lot on expensive products to fix this, but the results are often disappointing. The good news is you can make amazing, natural de-tan body scrubs using simple things from your kitchen. They'll leave your skin clean, glowing, and super soft.
Coffee-Sugar Scrub (For an Instant Glow)
- 2 spoons coffee
- 1 spoon sugar
- 1 spoon coconut oil
- 1 spoon lemon peel powder
Just mix all these ingredients to create a scrub. Apply it on your body and face, and gently scrub for about 7 minutes. Then, just wash it off with water. This scrub removes dead skin and makes your skin glow. It's also great for removing an instant tan.
Besan-Turmeric Scrub (The 'Desi' De-tan)
- 2 spoons besan (gram flour)
- A pinch of turmeric
- 1 spoon sugar or desiccated coconut
- 2 spoons milk or curd
Make a paste, apply it on your body, and gently scrub it off before it dries completely. This brightens the skin and is a big help in removing tan.
Oats-Honey Scrub (For Soft Skin)
- 2 spoons oats
- 1 spoon honey
- A little milk
Combine all these to make a smooth scrub. Apply the mixture on your body and scrub in a circular motion. This scrub makes your skin super soft and moisturised.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.