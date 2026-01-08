How to Remove Worms From Cauliflower in Seconds With 2 Ingredients
Remove Worms From Cauliflower: We're going to tell you a trick. With this, you can easily remove worms from cauliflower using just 2 ingredients.
Nutrients in cauliflower
Cauliflower is common in winter. It's tasty and healthy, packed with nutrients like vitamins C, K, B, folate, and fiber, helping you stay healthy.
To easily get rid of worms
It's great for digestion and heart health. But it often has worms, so people avoid it. We'll share a trick to easily remove them with just two ingredients.
Two ingredients are needed
Turmeric
Salt
How to find worms?
Fill a bowl with warm water, add a little turmeric and salt, and mix. Soak the cauliflower for a while. This removes pests and dirt, making it clean and safe to eat.
Keep these things in mind when buying cauliflower
* Buy cauliflower with firm, tight florets. * Look for fresh green leaves, not yellow ones. * A healthy one feels heavy. * It shouldn't have a bad smell.
