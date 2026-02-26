6 6 Image Credit : Getty

Onions and garlic

Onions and garlic make lizards run for their lives! Their strong smell keeps lizards and other pests away. Just spray some onion or garlic juice in the problem areas. You can also crush them, mix with water, and spray. Lizards hate this pungent smell. Another trick is vinegar. Spray a mix of vinegar and water where you see lizards. They won't come near that spot because of the sharp smell. Even eggshells work wonders! Lizards can't stand the smell of eggshells, so placing them around the house will stop them from entering.