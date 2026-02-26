How to Get Rid of Lizards at Home Using Simple Kitchen Ingredients
Lizards in the house are a big headache, right? They run around, give you a fright, and sometimes even fall on you or into your food. But don't worry, we've got some super easy fixes for this problem.
Many homes face a big problem with lizards. They run around and create a nuisance. While they aren't harmful, seeing one in the kitchen or bedroom is just scary. And God forbid, if one suddenly falls on you, you're guaranteed to scream! If you're not careful, they can even fall into your food, which you'll have to throw away.
Their droppings and urine can also cause health problems for the family. The lizard problem gets worse as summer starts. They run all over the walls, which is super annoying. They come inside our homes looking for food, water, and a cool spot to escape the heat.
Lizards will bother you a lot more during summer. You'll find them in your room, in the bathroom, and sometimes even crawling on the floor. Even though they don't cause any real harm, most of us just can't stand the sight of them. Lizards enter our homes for many reasons.
They might come in for food, a cool place, or because they are attracted to lights. If you're also troubled by lizards in your house, don't worry. We're here to share some really simple and effective solutions to get rid of them for good.
Black pepper is one of the easiest ways to get rid of lizards. They just can't stand the smell of it. To solve your lizard problem, just sprinkle pepper powder where you see them often. You can also mix black pepper and red chilli powder with water, put it in a spray bottle, and spray it in all corners of your house.
Onions and garlic make lizards run for their lives! Their strong smell keeps lizards and other pests away. Just spray some onion or garlic juice in the problem areas. You can also crush them, mix with water, and spray. Lizards hate this pungent smell. Another trick is vinegar. Spray a mix of vinegar and water where you see lizards. They won't come near that spot because of the sharp smell. Even eggshells work wonders! Lizards can't stand the smell of eggshells, so placing them around the house will stop them from entering.
