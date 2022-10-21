Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Signs that your husband might be cheating on you

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    One of the things that can ruin the relationship between husband and wife is infidelity. If you think your husband is cheating on you, there are some warning signals you should look out for; Read more about these red flags that you should know.
     

    Cheating is one of those things that can destroy a relationship. While several people can claim that changes in personality or a  change in the interests and goals of their partners could suddenly be a sign of cheating, there is no definite way of knowing if you’re being cheated. While in a traditional relationship, the husband or wife can cheat on each other, the husbands usually have a terrible representation for seeking relationships elsewhere. Are there any warning signs you can watch if you doubt your husband is cheating on you? Here are some signs you should look out for before concluding. 

    Image: Getty Images

    When they can’t stop talking about someone new: If your husband lately can’t stop talking about someone new-whether they are from his workplace or gym, chances are that he might be cheating on you. While it doesn’t have to be accurate, look for subtle signs showing your husband is invested in their new life member. While showing interest in another person may not always be cheating, spending a lot of time with someone new is suspicious.

    Coming home with unexplained bruises and scratches: While your husband might be involved in a minor scuffle and has unexplained bruises and scratches on himself may be a sign that he is spending some leisure hours with a new person outside. While we recommend you look for some proof for these matters, you should keep an eye out if he’s been flaunting several bruises.

    Emotional distance in the relationship: If you feel your husband is cold and distant from you, and you cannot avoid it, why is he getting his emotional needs met with someone else? The best way to deal with this is by having an honest conversation with your husband about where your marriage stands and whether he can fulfil your emotional needs in the relationship.

    Image: Getty Images

    They frequently leave for business trips: While some professions might demand more travelling compared to others, there are always ways to understand if your husband is genuinely going for a work trip or if he is not. If your husband has been travelling a lot for work trips and has been putting more effort into his appearance before going on that trip, you are not paranoid if you feel he is going to meet someone new. However, the proof is the only way to catch your husband cheating. 

