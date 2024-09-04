Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Know the Side effects of scolding kids before outsiders

    It's not just adults who feel bad when they're scolded in front of others - children do too. Many parents scold their children without thinking about where they are or who is around. But do you know the impact this can have on your children?

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    Every parent wants to give their children a good life. They work hard for their children. They raise their children with discipline from a young age so that their future is bright and they walk on the right path.

    But this discipline sometimes crosses the line. Sometimes parents get very angry when their children make mistakes.

    They lose their temper in front of everyone. Sometimes they even raise their hands on them without seeing who is there. However many reports reveal that doing so can cause mental stress and damage the health of children.

    If parents do not realize that it is not good to beat, or shout at children in front of everyone, let's find out what kind of repercussions will happen.

    article_image2

    Increasing depression in children

    According to a report published in 'The Journal of Child Development', children who are yelled at or beaten in front of everyone become stressed and depressed. Also, symptoms of depression and despair are seen in children.

    article_image3

    Losing confidence by shouting

    Child psychologists believe that yelling at children damages their self-confidence. Children who are scolded a lot in childhood will not have self-confidence. Because of this, that child cannot even talk properly with his friends.

    article_image4

    Going into shock

    Experts warn that children who are scolded by their parents or who shout at them are more likely to go into shock.  

    According to psychologists, when children are yelled at or hear a loud noise, sometimes their brain freezes. It directly affects the parts of the brain that increase the hormones cortisol and adrenaline. 
     

    article_image5

    Children are likely to become angry

    Children's minds are very sensitive. Because of this, they get hurt quickly.. and their little hearts get hurt. In such a situation, scolding them in a public place, in front of everyone, makes them angry at once. This damages their mental health.

    The bond weakens

    If you scold your children in front of others, beat them or yell at them, they are more likely to think badly of you.

    Moreover, they will also think that they are not safe with you. Trust in you will be lost and there is a risk that your bond will weaken.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 guide: What to know before purchasing a Lord Ganpathi idol? gcw

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 guide: What to know before purchasing a Lord Ganpathi idol?

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan to Shilpa Shetty to Shah Rukh- Celebs who welcome Bappa home RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan to Shilpa Shetty to Shah Rukh- Celebs who welcome Bappa home

    Numerology Prediction for September 4, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 4, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Legal vehicles you can drive in India without a driving license: What you need to know NTI

    Legal vehicles you can drive in India without a driving license: What you need to know

    Teachers Day 2024: National teachers awards winners announced RBA

    Teachers Day 2024: National teachers awards winners announced

    Recent Stories

    Know the proper way to clean your phone screen: Avoid these common mistakes RTM

    Know the proper way to clean your phone screen: Avoid these common mistakes

    No hurdles, we'll decide later': Sharad Pawar rules out announcing MVA's CM face for Maharashtra polls gcw

    'No hurdles, we'll decide later': Sharad Pawar rules out announcing MVA's CM face for Maharashtra polls

    Koramangala to Jayanagar-7 popular Ganesh Chaturthi pandals in Bangalore RBA

    Koramangala to Jayanagar: 7 popular Ganesh pandals in Bangalore

    What happens when you eat Eggs daily? vkp

    What happens when you eat Eggs daily?

    "No point in holding grudges": Zeenat Aman on forgiving men who 'ill-treated' her RTM

    "No point in holding grudges": Zeenat Aman on forgiving men who 'ill-treated' her

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon