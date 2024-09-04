Know the Side effects of scolding kids before outsiders

It's not just adults who feel bad when they're scolded in front of others - children do too. Many parents scold their children without thinking about where they are or who is around. But do you know the impact this can have on your children?

Every parent wants to give their children a good life. They work hard for their children. They raise their children with discipline from a young age so that their future is bright and they walk on the right path. But this discipline sometimes crosses the line. Sometimes parents get very angry when their children make mistakes. They lose their temper in front of everyone. Sometimes they even raise their hands on them without seeing who is there. However many reports reveal that doing so can cause mental stress and damage the health of children. If parents do not realize that it is not good to beat, or shout at children in front of everyone, let's find out what kind of repercussions will happen.

Increasing depression in children

According to a report published in 'The Journal of Child Development', children who are yelled at or beaten in front of everyone become stressed and depressed. Also, symptoms of depression and despair are seen in children.

Losing confidence by shouting

Child psychologists believe that yelling at children damages their self-confidence. Children who are scolded a lot in childhood will not have self-confidence. Because of this, that child cannot even talk properly with his friends.

Going into shock

Experts warn that children who are scolded by their parents or who shout at them are more likely to go into shock. According to psychologists, when children are yelled at or hear a loud noise, sometimes their brain freezes. It directly affects the parts of the brain that increase the hormones cortisol and adrenaline.



Children are likely to become angry

Children's minds are very sensitive. Because of this, they get hurt quickly.. and their little hearts get hurt. In such a situation, scolding them in a public place, in front of everyone, makes them angry at once. This damages their mental health. The bond weakens If you scold your children in front of others, beat them or yell at them, they are more likely to think badly of you. Moreover, they will also think that they are not safe with you. Trust in you will be lost and there is a risk that your bond will weaken.



