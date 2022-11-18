Shraddha murder: 5 red flags women should look out for in toxic relationship

Shraddha Walker murder case: The gruesome killing of Shraddha Walker by her live-in partner Aaftab Ameen Poonawala in Delhi has sent shockwaves across nation. The incident has brought to light a grave concern about women's safety and those who are in toxic and abusive relationships.

The horrible incident that took place in Mehrauli, Delhi, shocked the entire country. According to accounts, the man brutally murdered his partner before chopping up her body into 35 pieces and storing them in his refrigerator. Aaftab Poonawala, the accused, and Shraddha Walker shared a residence. The tragedy has raised serious questions regarding the safety of women and individuals who are involved in toxic and violent relationships. This incident has raised discussions regarding live-in partnerships and how society is reacting to this relationship structure. Despite all the warning signals and red flags, many women stay in toxic relationships, which typically end tragically.

Over controlling behaviour Overly controlling behavior is a common red flag. People that attempt to influence your actions, choices, or beliefs are more focused on their own desires than what is best for you. A wholesome relationship involves compromise and tolerance for differences. Nobody has any influence over how the other person behaves. Trust is a priority Any healthy partnership needs trust as a basis. When partners, friends, coworkers, or family members mistrust you, it is a clear indicator that the connection is fragile. Of course, we've all had our reservations. However, they shouldn't make us stop believing in the goodness of the people in our life. Mutual trust is necessary for a relationship to be successful.

Abuse is a big NO Abuse of the body, mind, or emotions is always a warning sign in a relationship. Abuse that is physical is simpler to learn. But over time, misuse of the mind and emotions may be just as harmful. Additionally, much like physical abuse, emotional and mental violence can result in PTSD. Nobody has the right to blame you for their own issues at any time. Those should be handled equitably and productively. Abuse is never a suitable solution to an issue.