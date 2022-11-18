Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha murder: 5 red flags women should look out for in toxic relationship

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    Shraddha Walker murder case: The gruesome killing of Shraddha Walker by her live-in partner Aaftab Ameen Poonawala in Delhi has sent shockwaves across nation. The incident has brought to light a grave concern about women's safety and those who are in toxic and abusive relationships. 

    The horrible incident that took place in Mehrauli, Delhi, shocked the entire country. According to accounts, the man brutally murdered his partner before chopping up her body into 35 pieces and storing them in his refrigerator. Aaftab Poonawala, the accused, and Shraddha Walker shared a residence. The tragedy has raised serious questions regarding the safety of women and individuals who are involved in toxic and violent relationships.

    This incident has raised discussions regarding live-in partnerships and how society is reacting to this relationship structure. Despite all the warning signals and red flags, many women stay in toxic relationships, which typically end tragically.

    Also Read | Aaftab burnt Shraddha's face after dismembering her: Delhi Police

    Over controlling behaviour

    Overly controlling behavior is a common red flag. People that attempt to influence your actions, choices, or beliefs are more focused on their own desires than what is best for you. A wholesome relationship involves compromise and tolerance for differences. Nobody has any influence over how the other person behaves.

    Also Read | Shraddha, Aaftab fought over Delhi flat's rent and Mumbai trip: Reports

    Trust is a priority

    Any healthy partnership needs trust as a basis. When partners, friends, coworkers, or family members mistrust you, it is a clear indicator that the connection is fragile. Of course, we've all had our reservations. However, they shouldn't make us stop believing in the goodness of the people in our life. Mutual trust is necessary for a relationship to be successful.

    Also Read | Shraddha case: Cops yet to find murder weapon, Aaftab sold his phone on OLX after crime

    Abuse is a big NO

    Abuse of the body, mind, or emotions is always a warning sign in a relationship. Abuse that is physical is simpler to learn. But over time, misuse of the mind and emotions may be just as harmful. Additionally, much like physical abuse, emotional and mental violence can result in PTSD.

    Nobody has the right to blame you for their own issues at any time. Those should be handled equitably and productively. Abuse is never a suitable solution to an issue.

    Also Read | Shraddha murder: Police to seek Aaftab's profile details from Bumble, other women whom he met

    Jealousy

    When your lover or buddy spends a lot of time with others, it is normal to feel envious. That does not give you permission to let it affect your judgement, though. Someone who is constantly envious of your relationships with others is more concerned with their own desires than with your happiness.

    Also Read | 'Would have killed Shraddha a week earlier but...' Aaftab's confession to Delhi Police

    Financial conflicts

    When discussing financial matters with a spouse/partner, it's typical to obtain some degree of consensus. The relationship is not inherently poisonous, though, if one person chooses to spend money on items that the other partner disapproves of. However, if you and your spouse have financial agreements but one party repeatedly breaks them, whether through pricey purchases or big cash withdrawals, it can be poisonous.

    Also Read | Shraddha murder: Aaftab to undergo narco test as more bones are recovered

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Can drinking red wine lower the risk of stroke? Find out here sur

    Can drinking red wine lower the risk of stroke? Find out here

    Positive lifestyle changes in 20s, can help with easy menopause sur

    Positive lifestyle changes in 20s, can help with easy menopause

    Numerology Prediction for November 18 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 17, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 18 2022 Aries Leo Libra Scorpio Taurus Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 17, 2022: Be careful Aries, Taurus; good day for Cancer, Leo

    Early signs that indicate liver diseases; look out for them! sur

    Early signs that indicate liver diseases; look out for them!

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Do's and don'ts for fans travelling to Doha for showpiece tournament snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Do's and don'ts for fans travelling to Doha for showpiece tournament

    5 times BOLD and SEXY Drishyam 2 actor Ishita Dutta slayed in white drb

    5 times BOLD and SEXY 'Drishyam 2' actor Ishita Dutta slayed in white

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP to defend its pride in Patidar-controlled Amreli after losing in 2017 Assembly polls AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP to defend its pride in Patidar-controlled Amreli after losing in 2017 polls

    Ginger to Papaya: foods that can prevent digestive issues SUR

    Ginger to Papaya: foods that can prevent digestive issues

    Abu Dhabi 2022: Expect 2 raging Red Bull cars on the Yas Marina F1 Circuit

    Abu Dhabi 2022: Expect 2 raging Red Bulls on the Yas Marina F1 Circuit

    Recent Videos

    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon