Shigella Infection: 5 Evident Signs Your Body Gives When You're Infected
Shigella is a type of bacteria, genetically quite similar to E. coli. It causes an infection that messes with your digestive system, leading to a condition called Shigellosis.
Shigella Infection: 5 Evident Signs Your Body Gives When You're Infected
Shigella is a group of bacteria, genetically close to E. coli. These bacteria cause an infection called Shigellosis, which primarily hits your digestive system.
Symptoms show up in 1 to 2 days
The Shigella bacteria mainly spread through contaminated water, contact with faecal matter, and sometimes, food. After you're exposed, symptoms usually start showing up within one to two days.
The main symptom of Shigella infection is prolonged diarrhoea
The biggest sign of a Shigella infection is diarrhoea that just won't stop. You might also get a fever and bad stomach pain. Usually, it gets better on its own in a week, but serious cases need antibiotics. A frequent urge to go to the toilet is also a key symptom.
Be careful when changing diapers of small children
Good hygiene is key. Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap before and after using the bathroom. You also need to be careful when changing a small child's diaper. Make sure you dispose of dirty diapers properly in a sealed bag or bin to stop the bacteria from spreading.
Wash your hands with soap and hot water.
Always use soap and warm water to wash your hands properly. Using antibacterial wipes before and after is also a good idea. A stool test can confirm if your symptoms are from Shigella. Don't forget to disinfect your toilet and bathroom, and avoid defecating in open areas.
Dehydration due to continuous diarrhoea can cause more problems
This infection can spread very fast if you're not careful. The constant diarrhoea can cause severe dehydration, which is a big problem. In young kids, it can even lead to seizures. If not treated, in rare cases, it can cause a serious condition called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.
Babies are the most likely to get the disease easily
Young children are the most likely to get this infection easily. Travellers are another high-risk group. The only way to beat this is by being super strict about personal hygiene and ensuring your food and water are clean.
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