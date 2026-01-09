Bhopal's municipal corporation found E. coli in 4 of 1,810 water samples. Mayor Malti Rai clarified the contaminated water was raw, unsupplied tube well water. A slaughterhouse was sealed, and Congress has alleged faulty sewage lines caused deaths.

After the recent incidents in Bhopal and Indore, contaminated water has been found in several areas of Bhopal, with the municipal corporation's investigation report confirming the presence of E. coli at four locations. The civic body has tested 1,810 water samples across the city, with teams continuing to inspect supplies everywhere with authorities stating that action will be taken against negligent officials, and all distribution lines being thoroughly checked. Strict measures are promised if complaints are ignored.

Mayor Addresses Contamination Concerns

Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai told ANI, "The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has sent 1810 samples to the lab to date. After sending them to the lab, they were tested. Four samples were found to contain bacteria; these were underground water samples, taken from tube wells, and the samples obtained from the tube wells were raw water.... That water is not supplied to the people of Bhopal..."

"The Municipal Corporation is receiving complaints from various sources. Municipal Corporation officials and employees are immediately going to the locations and conducting tests. If there is any complaints, the Municipal Corporation team is reaching the spot and rectifying the problem. If there are leaks or public complaints, Municipal Corporation officials and employees are investigating...They are conducting investigations based on people's complaints and are also sending the samples to the relevant authorities," she said.

Bhopal Mayor said a slaughterhouse in the city has been sealed after samples were found to be incorrect, adding that action is being taken against the relevant officers, private vendors, and others involved in the matter. "The information received indicates that the slaughterhouse samples were found to be incorrect. When the slaughterhouse samples were found to be incorrect, action was taken against it...Action is being taken against the concerned officer, or a private vendor, or anyone else. Action is being taken against those involved...The slaughterhouse has been sealed," she said.

Congress Alleges Negligence, Cites Deaths

Congress leader Amit Sharma alleged that doubts were raised over the tender given to L2 company for the city's sewage line, but complaints were ignored, leading to 18 deaths. He further claimed sewage water is mixing with Narmada water, as highlighted in Digvijaya Singh's tweet, and urged officials to conduct more samples and identify affected areas. "The L2 company was given the tender for the Bhopal sewage line, which raised doubts at that time. As the councillor of that area, we complained about it several times, but none of them listened. And now, see the consequences are evident--18 people have lost their lives. Even sewage water is mixing with Narmada water, as Digvijaya ji has highlighted in his tweet. I urge officials to conduct more samples and identify the affected places," he said.

Yesterday, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh raised concerns over sewage water allegedly mixing into the Narmada River at Gwarighat in Jabalpur. He warned that contaminated water is being supplied to people and could lead to a major incident if immediate action is not taken. In a post on X, Singh wrote, "In Jabalpur's Gwarighat, sewage water mixes into the Narmada Ji. A Sewage Tank has been built at the ghat, which does not have a filter. That sewage water mixes into the Narmada Ji and is supplied to the people of Jabalpur from the Lalpur drinking water supply plant, which is 500 meters away; a major incident could happen in just a few days because of this. Please @CMMadhya Pradesh and @KailashOnline and @mayornnjtake note of this."

The remarks come amid the water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura, which has drawn widespread criticism after several lives were lost and many families were affected.