September Travel Guide: 7 Visa-Free Countries for Indian Passport Holders
Traveling abroad is always exciting! Many countries welcome Indian passport holders without a visa. Here are seven awesome visa-free destinations Indians can explore this year.
2 Min read
Image Credit : Pinterest
Thailand
From Bangkok's street markets to Phuket's beaches and Chiang Mai's temples, Thailand has something for everyone. Known for its stunning scenery and delicious cuisine, Thailand's temples are world-renowned.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Bhutan
Seeking tranquility? Visit Bhutan! Indians can visit visa-free, but you'll need a permit for cities like Paro and Thimphu. Apply at the entry point or online. September is ideal for mountain views and monastery visits, with fewer crowds.
Image Credit : Pinterest
Nepal
Nepal welcomes Indians even by road! September marks the end of monsoon and the Himalayas come alive. Enjoy Kathmandu's Durbar Square, Pokhara's lakes, and Annapurna treks.
Image Credit : Getty
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka offers visa-free entry for Indians. From Nuwara Eliya's hills to Yala's safaris and Galle's fort, enjoy diverse experiences, Ayurveda, sunsets, and street food.
Image Credit : Getty
Mauritius
Mauritius is a favorite visa-free spot for Indians. Enjoy beaches, Port Louis markets, whale watching, and Black River Gorges National Park. Experience diverse cultures and warm hospitality.
Image Credit : Getty
Maldives
The Maldives is perfect for a relaxing getaway. Indians get a 30-day visa-free stay. Find great deals on luxury resorts in September. Enjoy water villas and delicious food.
Image Credit : Getty
Seychelles
Dreaming of a tropical island? Choose Seychelles! Strong cultural ties with India enhance the experience. Direct flights are available from cities like Mumbai. Great for families, couples, and solo travelers.
