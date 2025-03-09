Seaside Escapes: 7 best beach destinations in India for a perfect getaway

When it comes to unwinding by the sea, India offers some of the most stunning and serene beaches that cater to every kind of traveler. Whether you’re looking for golden sands, turquoise waters, or peaceful retreats, these beach destinations promise the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. If you’re in search of sun, sea, and tranquility, here are some of the best beach destinations in India for a truly relaxing getaway.

article_image1
Author
Srishti ms
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 2:59 PM IST

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

 1. Agatti Island, Lakshadweep

Best For: Turquoise lagoons and coral reefs
Location: Lakshadweep Islands

For those who dream of crystal-clear waters and white sandy shores, Agatti Island is a paradise waiting to be explored. This remote beach destination in Lakshadweep is known for its pristine lagoons, vibrant coral reefs, and breathtaking marine life. It’s the perfect place for snorkeling, scuba diving, or simply relaxing by the sea in complete serenity.

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

2. Gokarna Beach, Karnataka

Best For: A spiritual and peaceful beach experience
Location: Gokarna, Karnataka

Gokarna is often referred to as "Goa’s quieter cousin", offering the beauty of the coastline without the commercial chaos. The town is a spiritual hub, home to the famous Mahabaleshwar Temple, but also boasts some of India’s most peaceful beaches, including Om Beach, Kudle Beach, and Paradise Beach. A sunset walk along these shores is nothing short of magical.
 


article_image3

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

3. Marari Beach, Kerala

Best For: A peaceful retreat amidst coconut groves
Location: Near Alleppey, Kerala

If you’re searching for a secluded beach experience, Marari Beach is an idyllic retreat. Located close to Alleppey’s famous backwaters, this beach is known for its untouched beauty, swaying coconut trees, and tranquil surroundings. It’s an ideal destination for those looking to escape the crowds and simply relax by the shore.

article_image4

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

4. Radhanagar Beach, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Best For: Pristine beauty and breathtaking sunsets
Location: Havelock Island, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Often ranked among Asia’s best beaches, Radhanagar Beach is known for its powdery white sand, crystal-clear waters, and lush green backdrop. The gentle waves make it an ideal spot for swimming and long walks. With minimal commercialization, this beach offers a peaceful escape for those looking to disconnect and soak in nature’s beauty.

article_image5

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

5. Palolem Beach, Goa

Best For: Calm waters and scenic beach huts
Location: South Goa

Unlike the bustling beaches of North Goa, Palolem Beach offers a quieter, more serene atmosphere. The crescent-shaped shoreline is lined with colorful beach huts, swaying palm trees, and soft golden sand. Whether you prefer kayaking, dolphin spotting, or simply lounging by the sea, Palolem provides the perfect setting for relaxation.

article_image6

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

6. Varkala Beach, Kerala

Best For: Clifftop views and Ayurveda retreats
Location: Varkala, Kerala

Varkala Beach is one of the most unique beach destinations in India, thanks to its majestic cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea. The stunning views, golden sand, and fresh sea breeze make it a perfect spot to unwind. The area is also known for Ayurvedic spas and yoga retreats, making it an excellent destination for rejuvenation.

article_image7

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

7. Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra

Best For: Clear waters and scuba diving
Location: Malvan, Maharashtra

If you’re looking for tranquil beaches with clear blue waters, Tarkarli is a hidden gem along Maharashtra’s coastline. The clean, less-crowded beach is perfect for long walks, while the nearby coral reefs make it one of the best spots for snorkeling and scuba diving in India. The Konkan-style seafood is another treat for visitors!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IIFA 2025: Karan Johar reveals the key to his incredible weight loss transformation; Read on NTI

IIFA 2025: Karan Johar reveals the key to his incredible weight loss transformation; Read on

International Women's Day 2025: Nita Ambani inspires women to stay fit, shares her fitness journey RBA

International Women's Day 2025: Nita Ambani inspires women to stay fit, shares her fitness journey

The Power of Fasting: How this Sacred Tradition enhances spiritual growth and physical well-being anr

The Power of Fasting: How this Sacred Tradition enhances spiritual growth and physical well-being

Women's Day 2025: 7 journal prompts for self discovery, evaluation and more MEG

Women's Day 2025: 7 journal prompts for self discovery, evaluation and more

Women's Day 2025: Role of men in women empowerment; how they can promote gender equality MEG

Women's Day 2025: Role of men in women empowerment; how they can promote gender equality

Recent Stories

UP targets 22,000 MW solar power generation as CM Yogi drives renewable energy growth

UP targets 22,000 MW solar power generation as CM Yogi drives renewable energy growth

JioHotstar Check out affordable plans to watch IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 and IPL 2025 gcw

JioHotstar: Check out affordable plans which you can't miss

UP Govts Initiatives Driving women safety empowerment, and economic growth

UP Govt’s Initiatives: Driving women’s safety, empowerment, and economic growth

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma equals Brian Laras record after 12th consecutive toss loss as captain HRD

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma equals Brian Lara's record after 12th consecutive toss loss as captain

No new powers for tax authorities! CBDT clarifies concerns over Income Tax Bill 2025 ddr

No new powers for tax authorities! CBDT clarifies concerns over Income Tax Bill 2025

Recent Videos

India vs New Zealand: Can India Finally Flip the Knockout Script? | Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

India vs New Zealand: Can India Finally Flip the Knockout Script? | Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

Video Icon
Nepal Kicks Off Holi Celebrations with Ancient Chir Tradition | Asianet Newsable

Nepal Kicks Off Holi Celebrations with Ancient Chir Tradition | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Baba Ramdev Calls Patanjali Mega Food Park ‘Asia’s Biggest’! | Asianet Newsable

Baba Ramdev Calls Patanjali Mega Food Park ‘Asia’s Biggest’! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
India vs New Zealand: Predicted Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final in Dubai

India vs New Zealand: Predicted Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final in Dubai

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Video Icon